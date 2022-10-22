Change the release date of ‘Dune: Part II’, again

Updates on the premiere of the second part of dunes. Fans of adaptations of Villeneuve, this is neither the first nor the second time they hear this news. After the summer premiere of Dunes: Part II a month now Warner Bros. rectify and brings us the overproduction before the second announced date.

Warner Bros. you have followed the steps you gave Disney by delaying the release dates of several of his upcoming projects. The date initially set was October 20later became the November 17. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has announced that Dunes: Part II will finally be released November 3, 2023. I also do this with dunesthe first part, which in this case was affected by the pandemicwith a delay of more than a year.

We already know perfectly well what the story is about, since we are dealing with a science fiction classic. In this second part -which corresponds to the second half of the novel- we will see how Paul Atreides joins the Fremen to free Arrakis of Harkonnen control.

Regarding the cast that it presents, we know that Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem they will repeat their roles. On the other hand, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux They have joined the team, raising the level even more, even if it is hard to believe.

The filming of the production of legendary started the July 18 of 2022. During the last months we have seen how the protagonists of dunes They appeared at the locations chosen for the recording. For example, photographs have been circulated of Austin Butler, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh in Budapest. Little by little news about the film is arriving and we can’t wait to receive the first images