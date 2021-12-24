Change the Serie A standings without Salernitana: five teams win

The new Serie A classification in the event of exclusion of Salernitana and which teams benefit from it. Here’s what happens if the FIGC excludes grenades from the championship on 31 December.

How does the Serie A standings change with the exclusion from the Salernitana championship

The shadow of the Covid it is the case Salerno. The first round of the Serie A championship went to the archive with the painful notes related to the resurgence of infections in the teams and in the country (the Government has not closed the stadiums but has imposed the obligation to wear a mask), to the situation of the grenade company which a week after 31 December has not still found buyers. Seven days to not be canceled. Seven days to present on the table of the Football Association at least a preliminary contract with the payment of a deposit to guarantee the deed of assignment. Seven days to disappear from professional football or stay there but with the benefit of an extension that would allow to formalize the handover by the trustees (managers of the administration and transition of the newly promoted club under the aegis of Claudio Lotito from the Lazio) to the new owner by mid-February 2022.

L’Article 16 bis of the Noif it is the norm that hangs like a sword of Damocles on the future of Campania and explains well what are the proportions of the problem: “Investments, management or situations of control, directly or indirectly, in more than one company in the professional sector by the same person, his spouse or his relative and similar up to the fourth degree are not allowed”. The direct consequence is devastating and predictable “the forfeiture of the affiliation of the company”.

Djuric’s goal that gave Salernitana the victory against Genoa

That’s why Salernitana has only one way to save, at least off the pitch, their stay in Serie A: cut the umbilical cord with the Biancoceleste management and rely on a new boss. But so far plausible offers have not arrived and the feasibility of a last-minute consortium must be checked. Tick, tock… the countdown has begun and the deadline is approaching. The toll marks the dripping of the expectation and hopes of the fans (even willing to accept the abyss of the amateurs in order to get rid of Lotito), it accompanies towards new scenarios foreseen also in this case by the federal regulation.

Zero offers for Salernitana: she is on the brink of exclusion from the Serie A championship

If the FIGC excludes Salernitana from Serie A, what will happen to the standings? Thearticle 53 of the Noif modified in 2019, without any distinction between exclusion that occurs in the first or second round. In the second case, in fact, the results achieved by the canceled company were considered valid. With the new rule, regardless of the date of the radiation, any result will be canceled and will not have “value for the classification, which is formed without taking into account the results of the competitions of the renouncing or excluded company“.

The Serie A standings at the end of the first round

The classification of Serie A in the event of exclusion of Salernitana

What happens in the Serie A standings and who earns it? First of all, the number of relegations would change from the current 3 to 2. As for the positions and the balance of power dictated by the numbers, with the exception of theUdinese – who did not play with the grenade due to the non-presentation due to the prohibition imposed by the ASL on the transfer of the Campania region – something will change especially in the relegation area. And the new ranking will not be painless in the lower part of the tournament.

The 14 teams that won or drew against Salernitana (from Bologna on matchday one to Inter in the last round) will have their points deducted (respectively by -3 and -1 points). Genoa And Venice, defeated by the formation of Colantuono, do not lose points – just as the ranking of theUdinese – while a Verona And Cagliari one will be subtracted. A small shock in the key of salvation for the benefit of the Grifone, the lagoons and Mazzarri’s own formation: all would earn points compared to Spezia, the only team to beat Salernitana among those at the bottom of the standings. who should reassemble 4 and no more 6 points to stay in A.