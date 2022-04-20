Change the situation on the possible signing of Germán Berterame

In recent days, rumors began to spread that German Berterame having not yet signed its renewal with Athletic Saint Louiswould be one of the players who could look for the America club to strengthen in the next tournament. Subsequently, Fox Sports He confirmed that they were nothing away from reaching a negotiation so that it would be so.

The board’s plan

However, this Wednesday the versions have changed, since it was precisely the journalist of this same medium, Rubén Rodríguez, who mentioned that the reality is that the Argentine is not being sought, by the board that would not be the option, but something that still seems inexplicable considering the level of play.

The same source revealed that the directors see an advance in their forwards and although they have been the main problem in the last matches of the tournament, it is planned to follow up on that offense, greater confidence so that they can develop 100%, so now , would be that the response that has been given regarding Berterame.

Here it is very surprising, because these strikers have not appeared in their entirety for two tournaments, Roger Martinez It has been the most participatory, but it has not been able to specify; Federico Vinas begins to have participation with Ortiz, but has only made one entry and Henry Martin It has been strongly criticized and has also lost ownership.