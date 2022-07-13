Change the teaching on the practice of abortion

Abortion care is one of the most common medical procedures in the United States, but even before the fall of Roe v. Wade, doctors and students had to navigate difficult legal and educational hurdles to train as abortion providers. With last month’s Supreme Court decision giving states latitude to ban abortion, those barriers are rising.

Some abortion advocates warn that the recent moves could exacerbate a national shortage of trained abortion providers, making the procedure rarer — even in blue states that are moving to ensure access — than initially thought.

“At the end of the day, we can’t train people to provide abortion services if we can’t provide them,” said DeShawn Taylor, OB/GYN, owner and primary provider of Desert Star Family Planning in Phoenix.

In the past year, lawmakers in at least eight states have introduced or passed laws to block or limit abortion education, including by doctors who work in public universities and are therefore state employees.

Medical schools are not required to teach the procedure. Two years before Roe’s disappearance, researchers at Stanford University had already determined that half of medical schools offered no formal abortion-related training or only lectured. This can undermine a doctor’s holistic understanding of how pregnancy can affect a patient, said Pamela Merritt, executive director of the abortion-rights group Medical Students for Choice.

The nonprofit group that represents medical schools, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), said it doesn’t have a firm view on which ones offer abortion education. Alison J. Whelan, the group’s academic director, said the organization’s curriculum information program is voluntary. “A school may choose not to report coverage of a particular topic or issue, in which case AAMC cannot verify whether it is taught at that institution,” Whelan said in an email.

Residency programs, in which doctors learn their specialties, have different requirements. The Accreditation Council for Postgraduate Medical Education (ACGME) requires obstetrics and gynecology residencies to offer abortion training or access to such training to physicians on an optional basis. About 45 percent of OB/GYN residency programs are in the 26 states that have drastically restricted abortion or are likely to do so.

State programs that block abortion education—and those with a religious objection—still have to help residents get outside training, such as traveling to other states to learn the procedure.

Even then, the possibility of receiving adequate training depends on the time of another provider and the availability of places. More than a quarter of the country’s 790 abortion clinics are threatened with closure. These clinics are often the only places where you can get hands-on experience.

Desert Star’s Taylor said he has taught students from as far away as New Jersey at his Arizona clinic.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (USCF) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) estimated in April that, at most, 56 percent of obstetrics and gynecology residents in the United States would have access to the training on abortion after Roe, compared to 92 percent in 2020.

State bans could exacerbate provider shortages. In the latest available study, published in 2019 but done in 2016 and 2017, only 24 percent of OB-GYNs who saw patients of reproductive age said they had performed an abortion in the previous year; meanwhile, 72 percent said they had a patient who asked for such care in the same period.

Some states are addressing shortages by expanding the types of licensed abortion providers to include registered nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. Physicians for Reproductive Health, an abortion-rights group, said doctors in other specialties, including internal medicine, are sometimes willing to do the procedure.

Limiting abortions may also affect the treatment of miscarriages, which rely heavily on the same medications and procedures as abortions. “My concern,” said Jody Steinauer, director of the Kenneth J. Ryan Residency Training Program in Abortion and Family Planning, is that people who trained in restrictive states will not be able to “provide high-quality, patient-centered care.”

The San Francisco-based Ryan program mentors more than 100 hospitals and universities that provide medical residents with abortion education, helping them navigate the myriad ways that regulations targeting abortion providers — known as TRAP laws — create burdens for those who provide abortion services. “There’s a lot more to it than state law,” Steinauer said. “There’s stigma, there’s politics, and there’s also dynamics within a hospital or university setting.”

Restricting the teaching of abortion care could be fatal for patients. A Duke University study published in December estimated that a total ban on abortion would lead to a 21 percent increase in pregnancy-related deaths and a 33 percent increase for African-Americans. Taylor, the Arizona obstetrician-gynecologist, said it’s not uncommon for her to diagnose patients with health complications like ectopic pregnancies, which occur when a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, because such care was out of reach for previous doctors who they had seen.

“It really is something that anyone who cares for people who may become pregnant should be aware of and [debería] knowing how to talk to patients about the options they have in their pregnancy,” said Quinn Jackson, a family physician practicing in Kansas City, Kan., and an advocate for Physicians for Reproductive Health.