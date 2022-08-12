Change to Digital Terrestrial TV will be in August 2023

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Executive Branch ordered the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel) to reschedule the implementation of Digital Terrestrial Television for after December 31, 2023, so that the television broadcasting sector can meet the requirements established for the analog blackout and turning on the digital signal.

Through decree 437-2022, President Luis Abinader instructs Indotel to establish a roadmap that allows the implementation of Digital Terrestrial Television and establishes August 31, 2023 as the deadline for television broadcasting service concessionaires to proceed to carry out the analog switch-off and December 31, 2023 as the deadline to carry out the digital switch-on.

Indotel has been advancing the work to facilitate the conditions that allow the start of Digital Terrestrial Television with the opening of the international public bidding process for the acquisition and delivery of 450,000 digital signal “converter boxes”, which will be delivered to vulnerable households. of the country to ensure access to the open signal at the time of entry into operation.

This process is part of the project for the implementation of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), which had been postponed for more than a decade.

Said tender plans to select the company that will acquire, distribute and deliver the digital signal converter boxes to the homes selected by the telecommunications regulatory body.