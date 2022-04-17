Change your monitor with this Huawei for almost 100 euros less!
Create an environment comfortable working, especially in this day and age where many have been forced to work from home, is really important. A space where you can spend your working hours in the most comfortable way to be able to perform at your best in your daily tasks is essential.
Perhaps one of the most important elements in these cases is the monitor, betting on a suitable monitor with a considerable size and good image quality will be your perfect ally to spend your day in the best possible way and without causing too much damage to your eyes . That is why this model Huawei MateView may be the perfect solution.
The best Huawei monitor for teleworking now on sale on Amazon
The Huawei MateView is one of the best options for those who spend many hours working in front of a screen. It consists of a 4K display with Ultra HD that will allow you to enjoy the maximum resolution with an incredible level of detail. With an additional 1.5 million pixels in a large 28.2-inch screen in 3:2 You can get up to 18% more vision by making it wider and clearer than in 16:9.
You can achieve a high professional level with its screen-to-body ratio of up to 94% that makes the top and side bezels reduce to a barely visible 6 millimeters, so you can enjoy greater possibilities. Their 98% DCI-P3 true color It brings a great vitality to the color, especially useful for those who are dedicated to design and illustration work.
You can watch movies or edit photos and videos with great image quality thanks to its cinematic-level colors with 1.070 million colors on screen. True-to-life color with incredible accuracy and certified display VESA DisplayHDR 400 and a very vivid brightness of 500 nits to have the best visual effect at all times.
It also has a smart bar for a very intuitive touch control that allows you to use your finger to control in a very simple way the MateView functions and settings through its Smart Bar without the need for physical buttons. You will simply have to swipe, touch and experiment to interact with your screen.
You can slide your two fingers to go from the desktop of Huawei MateView to the screen of your laptop or your phone with a simple gesture, as well as conveniently adjust the volume. Its metallic, elegant and minimalist design makes it combine perfectly with modern environments in any work environment.
Use an alloy high quality aluminum with a frame and stand with refined finishes and a clean feel. The base is positioned in a very innovative way within the frame, offering a slimmer and more elegant image than other monitors. It also has a dual speaker system built into the stand with which you can enjoy amazing sound quality without the need for additional speakers.
