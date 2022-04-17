Change your monitor with this Huawei for almost 100 euros less!

Perhaps one of the most important elements in these cases is the monitor, betting on a suitable monitor with a considerable size and good image quality will be your perfect ally to spend your day in the best possible way and without causing too much damage to your eyes . That is why this model Huawei MateView may be the perfect solution.

The best Huawei monitor for teleworking now on sale on Amazon

The Huawei MateView is one of the best options for those who spend many hours working in front of a screen. It consists of a 4K display with Ultra HD that will allow you to enjoy the maximum resolution with an incredible level of detail. With an additional 1.5 million pixels in a large 28.2-inch screen in 3:2 You can get up to 18% more vision by making it wider and clearer than in 16:9.

You can achieve a high professional level with its screen-to-body ratio of up to 94% that makes the top and side bezels reduce to a barely visible 6 millimeters, so you can enjoy greater possibilities. Their 98% DCI-P3 true color It brings a great vitality to the color, especially useful for those who are dedicated to design and illustration work.