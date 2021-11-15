Changeling by Clint Eastwood, with Angelina Jolie and John Malkovich

Changeling, a 2008 film directed by Clint Eastwood, written by J. Michael Straczynski and performed by Angelina Jolie And John Malkovich. The film is based on real events in Los Angeles in 1928, when a woman whose son has disappeared is brought by the police another child, and every statement she makes about it is given as false to the point of defining her as mentally ill. His tenacity will bring to light the story of the serial killer of children Gordon Northcott. It was presented in competition at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, where Eastwood received a Special Prize from the 61st Festival, and was distributed in Italian cinemas starting from November 14, 2008. In Italy, it collected a total of 5 226 115 euros, in the United States. United for 35 739 802 dollars. Worldwide, the film grossed approximately $ 111.5 million, and placed 29th in the ranking for total takings for 2008/2009 in Italy and 75th for total takings for 2008 in the USA. With Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich, Michael Kelly, Jeffrey Donovan, Jason Butler Harner.

Synopsis

Los Angeles, 1928. Christine, who lives in a suburb, leaves her son Walter home alone to go to work every morning. The child is kidnapped but the mother’s heartfelt prayer for the kidnappers to return it is heard and, after a few months, the child returns home. Dazed by the emotions and the crowd of policemen and journalists, she welcomes the child into her home. But in his heart he knows perfectly well that the one who has returned is not his son. However, the police, the media and public opinion do not pay attention to her. Then begins a battle to bring out the truth, with the help of an activist – the Reverend Briegleb -, but met with great resistance from the system.

Taxi Drivers review (Lucilla Colonna)

Starting from an incredible identity exchange that really happened in his America in 1928, two years before he was born, Clint Eastwood he describes, with skilful direction and with his own music, the dramatic consequences of a society dominated by hypocrisy and the desire for power, in which the institutions are raging against the weak, rather than protecting them. The screenplay of the emergent J. Michael Straczynski saved the names of three people from oblivion, who at the time did not give up in the face of the arrogance of the system and managed to get justice: Christine Collins, one of the first working women and single mother, whose 9-year-old son Walter had been kidnapped and to whom the LAPD, in order to close the case, wanted to return another child, shorter and with a different set of teeth. The churchman, Gustav A. Briegleb (John Malkovich), who through the radio and with his sermons invited citizens to keep their eyes open against corruption. Attorney S. Hahn, who laid the foundations for new legislation aimed at suspending arbitrary internments in psychiatric hospitals. In the part of the protagonist, in a cloche hat and light-colored gloves, a very good one Angelina Jolie, which already last year in the film A mighty heart – A big heart she had masterfully played the role of a woman who is not discouraged by anything, in order to find her loved one – there was her husband, here her son. In the death penalty execution scene, Eastwood strongly emphasizes the importance of pity for every human being.