Changes! Demi Lovato updated her pronouns

UNITED STATES-. Demi lovato He made a couple of changes in his life in recent days and on Monday, May 2, he updated his fans through social networks. In addition to debuting a new tattoo, the Cool for the Summer singer updated her pronouns on her Twitter account. Instagram. The star added “she / her” to the pronouns she previously used, “they / them”.

In his stories of Instagram, lovato shared a new tattoo with a very special meaning for her. Through a series of photos, the singer showed two new tattoos, the word “love” on one shoulder and “fear” on the other. In the first photo, the star wrote “Duality”, along with a black heart emoji, and tagged the creator of her body art, the famous tattoo artist. dr woo.

During the intro of an episode of your podcast 4D with Demi Lovato in May of last year, lovato came out as non-binary before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer. “For the last year and a half, I’ve been doing self-reflection and healing work,” the Fix a Heart singer began.

Demi Lovato maintains a sincere relationship with her fans

“Through this work, I have had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I am officially changing my pronouns to they/them.” lovato. “I feel like this better represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel more authentic and true to the person I know myself to be and am still discovering,” added the artist.

During the Non Binary Awareness Week in July of last year, lovato He opened up to his fans: “If they confuse me, that’s fine. Sometimes I accidentally get confused! It’s a big transition to change the pronoun I’ve used for myself all my life. And sometimes it’s hard to remember! As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, change will come naturally.”