Changes in Despierta América: After leaving the driver, EX QUEEN of Mexican beauty joins: PHOTO

Ana Patricia Gamez returned to the program this Wednesday ‘Wake up America’, which was his home for eight years. The former beauty queen was one of the guests on this television space, where she shared some details related to her next plans on the show.

“The show has everything, but something is missing,” he began by saying Ana Patricia Gamez to everyone’s surprise, and continued… “There is a lack of a sentimental adviser here. Many people write to me on the networks asking for advice, so I will come from time to time to give my advice,” he confirmed.

In this way, the beautiful Mexican announced her return within the framework of the program’s 25th anniversary morning. Despite the fact that his return will be in the form of collaborations and not permanent, Gámez’s fans were happy with the news.

