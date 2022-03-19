Changes in Despierta América: After leaving the driver, EX QUEEN of Mexican beauty joins: PHOTO

Ana Patricia Gamez returned to the program this Wednesday ‘Wake up America’, which was his home for eight years. The former beauty queen was one of the guests on this television space, where she shared some details related to her next plans on the show.

"The show has everything, but something is missing," he began by saying Ana Patricia Gamez to everyone's surprise, and continued… "There is a lack of a sentimental adviser here. Many people write to me on the networks asking for advice, so I will come from time to time to give my advice," he confirmed.

In this way, the beautiful Mexican announced her return within the framework of the program’s 25th anniversary morning. Despite the fact that his return will be in the form of collaborations and not permanent, Gámez’s fans were happy with the news.

“Ana Patricia is beautiful, if you doubt it is needed in the program”, “Let her stay”, “Anita, stay. In Despierta América, that personality is needed, you are getting more and more beautiful”, “How nice that Ana Patricia comes back”, “Welcome Anita, you are the best”, “That’s good, it was necessary”; read between the comments.

Dressed in a spring outfit, the Mexican looked spectacular. With a floral print jumpsuit, Ana Patricia arrived at the forum that saw her develop professionally on the small screen.

“Spring hasn’t arrived yet but that’s how I arrived today at Despierta America. There are places that always make you feel at home.” She thus made it known on her official Instagram account, where she looked happy to be back on set.

It should be noted that there is still no official start date for her segment, but there are already expectations about what surprises the former beauty queen is preparing.