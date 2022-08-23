Changes in eating habits and the importance of personal well-being

Referring to the impact that the pandemic had on changes in habits, Iribarne maintained: “What we saw in the pandemic is that the trend of healthy living accelerated. It was a global macrotrend, which is made up of different trends. We have the opportunity to generate value in two of these trends: creating natural foods, which is our great project and which is why we have been working with it since 2015. And the second part has to do with reducing meat consumption and generating a proposal for the flexitarian public, which seeks to reduce meat consumption and for this we generate products that emulate the taste of meat and chicken, but with a 100% vegetable composition”.

“Our desire is to change the paradigm that fast food is junk food. That is why we want to remove preservatives, flavorings and dyes from our products. We work with the chain to generate natural foods for our customers,” said Iribarne, who explained that among the changes that have been deepened is that there is “a greater awareness of what one eats.” “There is greater knowledge, it is one of the biggest changes that has accelerated with the pandemic,” he said.

“This translates into a higher cost in production. The challenge is to work with suppliers as if they were strategic allies, making them aware that the world’s public is moving in that direction. We work for future markets and we are convinced that the consumer will be increasingly aware of what they consume. That is why we have to be more efficient and productive”, added the Burger King representative.

“There is an increasing state of awareness in health and the environment. Our magic box is already 100% free of artificial coloring, preservatives, or flavoring. That is peace of mind for parents. We see a greater influx of the public who are looking for alternative proteins or who are looking for something healthier,” added Iribarne.

Meanwhile, when analyzing this change in habits from the point of view of the health food store, Savoy he pointed: “There is a trend towards caring for the environment. But also the fact that the client who arrives at the premises, at the dietetic chains, arrives already informed. That speaks of conscience, of wanting to know what is being consumed. Before, there was talk of dietetics and they were associated with a business that left when one was sick: some diabetic product, to treat constipation. Today, the customer is more demanding and comes to look for products for an interest, for a food that provides nutrients”.

“From the sustainability side, which has to do with the new generations, most come with their own packaging and reduce the use of plastics,” Savoia argued, adding: “We are also experiencing an epidemic of overweight and obesity. We are concerned about childhood obesity and childhood diabetes. The latest numbers are alarming. We are one of the first countries in consumption of soft drinks and we have an alarming consumption of sodium. So, from New Garden, which is going to be 88 years old, we offer healthy, natural products, to incorporate this advice to the client. Which is something that comes along with the pandemic, which accelerated this entire information process. Nowadays, many social networks or communication media give the possibility of accessing different healthy recipes”, remarked Savoia.

Savoia also referred to the idea that healthy eating is expensive. “But today, I think it’s a myth. Because one also does not have the knowledge that there are certain foods that are not expensive, such as legumes. Which is also profitable. Today, for example, lentils and beans are consumed in pâtés, in spreads. The objective of the educator is to comment to the clients, our role is to educate all the staff and that the client leaves knowing what it is for and what benefits it incorporates to health”.

“The pandemic brought awareness of how we are real people, that we are aware that we have health problems and we want to make healthier choices for our children”explained Fabiana Mejalelaty, who explained his work: “I created a methodology called Life Design, which seeks to enable real people to choose the life they want. What I seek is to accompany the change as a population: we are rethinking many changes, such as not going to the office, feeding our children without preservatives or dyes, whether or not we want to give them meat. And how to have more well-being and be happier”.

“In these questions, the need begins to find answers to the search for how to find our happiness. One of the keys that I find is to start a path of introspection, with my values, my personal axis, my strengths and choose what I want for my families and my children. The different actors of society have to accompany it. What I seek from Life Design is to be able to go through this way of choosing what I want for myself. Because the answer of what should be or by whom did it, are not working for us and do not generate well-being. Choose from my values ​​with the information we have available”, he explained. mejalelaty.

“We need the freedom to articulate what we know in order to be happy. It is great that companies accompany us in these types of decisions. Many companies come to seek advice. They seek help so as not to lose their talents. And many people approach that have the idea of ​​redesigning, which is not breaking everything and going to live on a beach. The design has to be personal and suitable for each person. I work so that people do not take the fashion of leaving everything and having more gradual changes, ”she concluded.