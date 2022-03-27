Changes in ‘Falling in Love’: Months after having resigned, Ana Patricia Gámez returns and Karina Banda leaves

unexpected change in ‘Falling in love’, months after having resigned, Ana Patricia Gámez returns and Karina Banda leaves. They have not made it official yet, but here we tell you why the television break that the beloved Mexican took came to an end.

9 months after having resigned, assuring that she wanted to take a break to dedicate herself to being a mother 24/7because she felt distressed that she was missing out on the growth and unique moments of her children Giulietta and Gael, Ana Patricia will return to Rafael Araneda’s side on April 1 and not to visit, but to stay.

What happened? Although there is no official version, what we can tell you unofficially, that Ana Patricia’s departure in June 2021, in addition to being with her children and further growing her company, would also have had an economic tinge, what do we mean? Because when it comes to renegotiating your contract, Anita would not have been very satisfied with the proposal and in the analysis of her immediate future she would have seen that it was not enough because of the personal sacrifice.

Let’s remember that in a visit to ‘Wake up America’, Anita assured that she earned more money off TV than as a presenter of ‘Enamoranos’ and, in the same show, but in a interview with Raúl González, he told him that he was about to sign with Telemundo to have his own show and in the end he regretted it.

Why not before and now yes to ‘Falling in Love’? We don’t think it was because he got bored of being with his children, because yes, she is a mother present in the lives of Giulietta and Gael and we also see her very dedicated to her company of girdles and boutiquehowever this time the offer that he would have received from Soho, the production company that makes the show that seeks to form couples, would have been very tempting.

We don’t talk about his role in the show, because it will be the same one he had when he resigned 9 months ago, but of the monetary amount that they would have offered him to return.

Now we will see her more time on TV than when she left it: once a week on ‘Despierta América’ in her segment ‘Dear Ana’ where she gives love adviceand at night, Monday through Friday at 8/7 PM Central on UniMás hosting ‘Enamoranos’.

The next question is: And Karina Banda?… Let us remember that the Mexican journalist made a big bet not only on her career, but also on her safety, resigned from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, a position now occupied by Roberto Hernández, to take on a double challenge: to be the presenter of a show that had already been on screen for two years and to replace Anita that had already conquered that public.

As far as we know, Karina would be going through a moment of uncertainty because she did not imagine that something like this would happen and less so soonIn addition, they would have been informed just a few days ago when Anita had supposedly already signed her return contract with Soho Productions, the Turkish production company that owns the format.

Why the change? Did the rating drop with Anita’s departure? Although we don’t have the numbers to share with you, that would not be the reason, the format is successful because of the format itself, the public loves the stories of lovers and crushes, regardless of Ana Patricia, Karina or Rafael Araneda himself.

Will Karina Banda be left out not only of ‘Falling in Love’ but also of Univision? The answer is ‘no’, the Mexican journalist will continue to be linked to the network and they would be offering her a reality show by the same production company Soho, for VIXthe new TelevisaUnivision platform that will be recorded on an island in Turkey.

As far as we know, until the end of this article, Banda would not have accepted the proposal yet, but what we can tell you is that if on April 1 when you see Ana Patricia returning to ‘Enamoranos’, if they tell you that it is because Karina accepted the challenge of doing the reality show, remember this that you read today, because that is not the reason.

LOOK AT WHAT ANA PATRICIA SAID THE DAY SHE ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WAS LEAVING ‘FALLING IN LOVE’:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Ana Patricia Gámez: Her last day in ‘Falling in love’ in pictures

•This was the farewell of Ana Patricia Gámez and the arrival of Karina Banda to ‘Enamoranos’

•Ana Patricia Gámez announces that she is leaving ‘Falling in Love’ and television