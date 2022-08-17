Changes in military commanders | Daily Listin

President Luis Abinader yesterday issued decree 445-22 through which he made changes in the military high command, including the appointment of Brigadier General Jimmy Arias Grullón, Army of the Dominican Republic (ERD), as head of the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep ), replacing Major General Celín Rubio Terrero.

The substitution is made months after Rubio Terrero suffered a hypertensive emergency and a hemorrhagic brain event. The disposition does not indicate that he has been placed in a retirement position.

other changes

Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, ERD, was appointed Deputy Minister of Military Affairs of the Ministry of Defense, replacing Major General Víctor Aecio Mercedes Cepeda, who had retired due to seniority in service. In addition, Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, Navy of the Dominican Republic (ARD), will be the new Vice Minister for Naval and Coastal Affairs of the Ministry of Defense, replacing Vice Admiral Joaquín Augusto Peignand Ramírez, retired due to seniority in service.

Pilot Major General Leonel Amílcar Muñoz Noboa, Air Force of the Dominican Republic (FARD), was appointed Deputy Minister for Air and Space Affairs of the Ministry of Defense, replacing Major General Juan Manuel Jiménez García, while Brigadier General Miguel A. Rubio Báez, ERD, was promoted to Major General and appointed Inspector General of the Armed Forces to replace Major General José Manuel Castillo Castillo, who had retired.

In addition, Pilot Major General Juan Manuel Jiménez García, FARD, was appointed military, naval and air advisor to the Executive Branch, replacing Pilot Major General Hugo Rafael González Borrell, who had retired due to seniority in service.

Major General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, ERD, was appointed Commander General of the Army, replacing Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, while Rear Admiral Francisco Antonio Sosa Castillo, ARD, was promoted to Vice Admiral and appointed Commander General of the Navy, in replacement of Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández.

Major General Carlos Ramón Febrillet Rodríguez, FARD, was appointed Commander General of the Air Force, replacing Pilot Major General Muñoz Noboa, while Brigadier General Ángel Alfredo Camacho Ubiera, ERD, was appointed Deputy Commander General of the Army, in Replacement of Brigadier General Germán Francisco Fernández Liz, while Colonel Félix Edwin Santana Morillo, ERD, was promoted to Brigadier General and appointed Inspector General of the Army, replacing Brigadier General Ángel Alfredo Camacho Ubiera.

Rear Admiral Segundo Ventura García, ARD, will be Deputy Commander General of the Navy, replacing Rear Admiral Henry Antonio Guzmán Taveras. Also, Rear Admiral Juan Bienvenido Crisóstomo Martínez, ARD, is appointed Inspector General of the Navy, replacing Rear Admiral Segundo Ventura García, ARD.

Designations.

Paratrooper Brigadier General Mauricio Ludovino Fernández García, FARD. He was appointed Deputy Commander General of the Air Force, replacing Brigadier General Moltiner pilot José de Jesús Eusebio. Pilot General Rafael Acosta Sena was appointed Inspector General of the FARD to replace Parachutist General Fenández García.