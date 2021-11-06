changes in parliament – idealista / news

The president of the Movimento 5Stelle Giuseppe Conte said he was ready to fight in Parliament to expand the extension of the superbonus 110. In fact, the 2022 budget law introduced an extension only for condominiums to 2025 with decreasing rates and a limited extension for single-family homes.

“Unioncamere also certifies it: in the last two years, thanks to bonuses for construction, over 30 thousand companies have been born, 6 thousand in the last quarter alone thanks also to the effect of our Superbonus 110 per cent. A measure that the 5-star Movement has defended in CdM, obtaining an extension. We certainly do not stop here: we are ready to expand the audience with the changes in Parliament. Let’s see who follows us among those who talk about growth and development “. The president of the 5-star Movement, Giuseppe Conte wrote on Facebook.

“58,000 construction sites started, almost 10 billion euros of investments allowed as deductions: facts, not words. The figures of Enea speak for themselves: the Superbonus means growth, work and environmental sustainability. Now it must be extended, it is not time to stop the restart of the country “. So on Twitter the leader of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte.

Motion of the Lombardy Regional Council

Meanwhile, the Lombardy Regional Council has approved the motion presented by the Regional Councilor of the 5 Star Movement, Nicola Di Marco, who invites the Council to start a discussion with the Government, in order to protect the Superbonus measure and guarantee its extension.

For the regional councilor Nicola Di Marco, “the introduction of the Superbonus was a real growth multiplier: 30 thousand companies created, 120 thousand jobs and environmental protection through urban regeneration and the energy requalification of buildings. which it is possible to estimate an energy saving quantifiable in a 30-40% reduction in the cost of bills. The M5S is working in Rome with the aim of protecting these measures within the next budget law, but we believe it is important that the Councilors and the Regional Councils do their part. It is necessary – he adds – that the Lombardy Region enter into dialogue with the Government. We welcome with satisfaction the positive opinion of the Councilor and the Executive, but above all the convergence and support of all the groups politicians”.

“With the approval of this motion – concludes Di Marco – with the 110% Superbonus and the mechanisms for the transfer of the tax credit, we are finally filing away that unbearable and false rhetoric that the Five Star Movement wanted as the no party”.