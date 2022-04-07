From an early age we were always told to eat all foods in order to grow healthier and stronger. Indeed, it is a principle that does not stray from the truth, because each food provides a fundamental element to guarantee us basic general well-being.

In fact, it is now known that if our body lacks a nutrient, it will not take long for some signals to arrive, be it mild or more serious.

Similarly, even when we overdo the amount of a certain mineral, or vitamin, there will most likely be some alarm bells.

Changes in taste, weakness, memory problems and insomnia could be some signs of a deficiency of these vitamins and here’s how to prevent it.

In the specific case of some vitamins, that B12, folic acid and vitamin C, if we were to have a deficiency, we could face a vitamin deficiency anemia.

This condition reveals a lower production of red blood cells brought about by the lack of absorption of essential vitamins.

Often, as regards vitamin B12, we could have deficiency anemia, also because it lacks a protein necessary to absorb it at its best. In these cases it could be an autoimmune disease, but always accompanied by a poor diet of food with high contents of vitamin B12.

While if where we were to have a folic acid deficiency, it could be partially linked to nutrition. In addition, if we are pregnant, we may need it in greater quantities for the development of the fetus.

Instead, beware of the abuse of alcohol or certain drugs, because we may have difficulty absorbing ascorbic acid. Certain diseases could cause this particular state, such as, for example, celiac disease, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease.

Among the possible symptoms that could appear there would be changes in taste, weakness, memory problems, insomnia, headache, dizziness, mental confusion, yellow skin. The manifestations could also involve the gums or the skin with very small bleeding.

The importance of food

It may be possible to prevent this kind of deficiency by putting adequate and healthy foods on the table. Therefore, we should consume a lot of fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, dried fruit and even whole grains.

Among the foods that contain vitamin B12 in large quantities are dairy products, yogurt, meat, eggs, liver and shellfish.

To take vitamin B9, however, we will have to prefer green leafy vegetables, such as asparagus and lettuce, cereals, kiwis and lemons.

To get the vitamin C load we could add strawberries, peppers, tomatoes, citrus fruits to our daily diet. Without forgetting that, moreover, thanks to its antioxidant power we will be able to fight free radicals and promote the increase of the immune defenses.

Recommended reading

A small amount of this health-promoting nutrient may be enough to ward off premature aging, cognitive decline and thyroid problems.