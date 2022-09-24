Changes in the document legalization process at the Spanish Consulate in Havana

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana has reported through Twitter that they continue to increase shifts for legalizations.

“We continue to increase the daily appointments for legalizations. Almost 700 weekly appointments. Representatives must be authorized in writing.

The appointment cannot be canceled and can only be in the name of the interested party”, communicated.

From their website they explain that From next September 26, only legalizations or certifications of documents will be carried out to the following people at the Consulate:

Holders of the documents to be legalized or certified, who must carry their identity document to verify that it corresponds to the number with which the appointment was obtained. Otherwise, the procedure will be denied. Persons who present a written authorization from the holder, together with a copy of the identity documents of the person authorizing and the authorized person, dated and signed by the former. In this case, the name of the authorizing person must appear in the requested appointment. Otherwise, the procedure will be denied.

The diplomatic headquarters reiterates that the appointments cannot be canceled nor can their ownership be changed once they have been obtained.

Those who wish to obtain a shift for legalization at the Consulate of Spain in Havana must access this page. Once there, they will need to click where it says “Book an appointment for Legalizations”.

Important! To correctly write a Spanish DNI number in the “Identity Card” section, you must write three zeros (000) followed by your DNI number, without a letter, so that they add up to eleven digits (example: If your complete DNI is 01234567-H, in the “Identity card” section you must enter 00001234567).

Regarding the delivery of documents, they explain that it is done through window No. 1, located on Zulueta Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. .

In the case of the collection of legalized/certified documents, it is done the same day of their presentation, from 3:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday and on Friday from 1:00 p.m., at window n .º 2 of Zulueta street.

The consular fee for the legalization and certification procedures at the Spanish Consulate in Havana is 10 euros.