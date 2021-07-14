Changes … in the head for Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett: he is gray, she is shaved

“Willow (the twenty-year-old daughter, ed) made me do it because it was time to let go”, wrote the actress in the post: “But … my 50s [sic] they are about to be divinely enlightened by this bald “, he added, underlining how the next milestone of 50 years (September 18) was motivating in his choice to shave to zero.

The actress had already revealed a few years ago that she suffers from alopecia: “They asked me why I wear a turban. The answer is that I have problems with hair loss”, she said. Jada Pinkett Smith: “I saw the hair in the shower and I was afraid of going bald.”

Acceptance was the solution, as the actress added, who since 2018 has always worn her hair very short or wrapped in a scarf: “When my hair is wrapped in a scarf I feel like a queen”.

Lots of social appreciation, starting with Willow who wrote: “You are divine”. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, also commented: “Beautiful. It just shows that pretty face and soulful eyes more prominently.”

In the past, Jada has often changed her hair and had shoulder-length and butt-length hair, curly, blonde, pink and blue.