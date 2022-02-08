changes the plan for the sale

Turned to Montepaschi, as expected. Yesterday the board of directors chaired by Patrizia Grieco, according to the indication of the Treasury, the first shareholder with 64%, with a surprising unanimity revoked Guido Bastianini from the positions of CEO and CEO (he remains a director, as he did in 2017 in Carige) and co-opted Luigi Lovaglio, former top manager of CreVal and Unicredit who is now awaiting the formal green light from the ECB. Lovaglio, who takes office today in Siena, will have to manage a new phase which, without haste, with flexible deadlines and with Europe’s ok, will heal Monte to the point of being able to find another partner. But in Via XX Settembre they are confident that they will also be able to resort to a public sale offer on the Eni (1997) and Enel (1999) model.

Missed goals / The sad ending of the manager protected by politicians

Bastianini, who immediately after the presentation of the 2021 accounts would have abandoned the board to attend his sister’s funeral, has pulled right in his plan to be revoked in order to be able to sue Rocca Salimbeni for damage to image, in the absence of just cause: the lead independent director Nicola Maione, president of the Nomination Committee, close to him politically (M5S), tried in every way to dissuade the head of the company from castling and resign. There was no way and the Roman lawyer, out of a sense of responsibility, mended the possible tearing of a majority vote, leading to mistrust on the part of 14 councilors.

NEGATIVE PERFORMANCE

The Treasury wanted to turn the page and start a completely new cycle with very ambitious prospects. Check for a long extension (approximately 18-24 months) from DG Comp to re-privatize the bank, nationalized in autumn 2017 through a precautionary recapitalization of 8.1 billion in total, of which 5.4 billion paid in cash. Yesterday MPS capitalized 927 million and the Mef share was worth 593 million. Consider that so far the Rocca Salimbeni account is close to 30 billion between capital increases and injections of public resources such as Monti-bonds. And to this must be added the share of the 2.5 billion of new resources to be collected at the turn of the summer, in a market friendly operation, in the sense that it will have to be a market recapitalization involving savers.

THE MAIN REASON

And it is for this reason that the Treasury has proceeded to replace Bastianini, having to face new challenges for the relaunch. By asking for money, you want to win the credibility and trust of the market. But maintaining the status quo would not have helped the cause, given for example that the performance of the Stock Exchange since May 19, 2020, the day of Bastianini’s advent, signals a negative trend of 10.4% for Mps compared to a jump of 102%. of the Ftse Italia Bank index which brings together the average performance of listed bank securities. There is also more.

In the 19 months of management, the institute did not have the same growth path as its competitors and beyond the 310 million in the preliminary accounts of 2021, praised as the best performance since 2015, the last quarter was closed in the red for provisions. But also revenues have progressively decreased, below the objectives of the restructuring plan with the EU expired at the end of 2021 where other targets have not been achieved, including the cost / income, which stood at 72%, and that the new plan strategy launched last December until 2025 indicates 61% when fully operational. A level that is too high for Europe, out of alignment with the average for Italian banks (around 59%).

AGREEMENT IN SPRING

For all these reasons, we wanted to change. As early as this morning, Lovaglio will take office and will be able to take over the control stick. The Mef are convinced that the turning point serves as a concrete signal and that everything possible will be done to reach the goal. The negotiations will have to restart and to obtain agreement on another extension we will arrive in spring, perhaps sooner with a flexible deadline that will not be announced. It is known that it will be long, therefore until 2024 and may include a new partner but also an OPV, on the basis of a recovery plan.