Changes to Obamacare announced by Biden could benefit millions of families: How to know if you are among them | Univision Health News

“Instead of destroying the Affordable Care Act, let’s keep building on it,” he said during his speech.
The most significant change it announced seeks remove the ‘family fault’ (family glitch) a barrier that prevents many families from being eligible for Obamacare subsidies, which reduce the price of health insurance premiums.
An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation concluded that this flaw harms more than five million Americans, most of them children and almost half with income 2.5 times below the federal poverty level (or $26,500) for a family of four, explains to Univision News Gideon Lukens, director of Research and Data Analysis of the Center on Budget and Policies Priorities (CBPP).
what is the family glitch and why is it a problem
Under current regulations, workers who qualify for affordable health insurance through their employer are not eligible for subsidized coverage in the Obamacare marketplaces.
Until now, ‘affordable’ meant if the individual coverage policy cost that employee less than 10% of their income, so the cost of adding family dependents was not taken into account (husbands, children), which substantially increased the price of the premium, without this being taken into account so that they could receive the subsidies.
This means those family members could be paying up to 30% of their income on health insurance, a senior White House official said in a media call.
Thanks to the new rule proposed by Biden, the eligibility threshold for subsidies that help pay insurance premiums for this group will be based on family coverage (and not exclusively on individual employee coverage).
The standard is expected goes into effect in January 2023, so concerned families will have the opportunity to choose the best plan during the next open enrollment period beginning in November of this year.
To what extent do these changes to Obamacare benefit Hispanics?
The White House estimates that by reversing the family glitchabout 200,000 people without health insurance will be able to get coverage through Obamacare and nearly an additional million will see a reduction in their premiums.
Although the demographic or ethnic information of this group that would benefit from the measure is not available, it is expected that many of these uninsured who could gain coverage are Hispanics, one of the groups most favored by the Affordable Care Act.
Of the 20 million people without health insurance who obtained coverage thanks to Obamacare, more than six million are Hispanics, the group that experienced the largest percentage reduction in the rate of uninsured people, Gideon Lukens reminds Univision News.
However, many remain without health coverage. “Hispanic uninsured rates remain the highest in the country. In 2020, 20% of non-elderly Hispanics lacked health insurance, nearly double the rate for the general population,” she warns.
One of the main barriers that persists for this group is residing in one of the 12 states that have refused to expand Medicaid. Hispanics make up nearly 30% of the 2.2 million adults in this situation.
In the Lukens criterion, immigration restrictions such as the five-year waiting period for Hispanic immigrants to become eligible for Medicaid and CHIP (federal children’s health insurance), also continue to hinder access to coverage for this group.
even without the family glitchObamacare coverage of millions will be at the mercy of Congress
According to Larry Levitt, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, fixing the so-called family glitch it is the biggest step the Biden administration can take to improve Obamacare coverage without help from Congress, he explained on his Twitter account.
But Biden will need Congress to maintain the change that has benefited the people the most in the history of Obamare: the expansion of subsidies passed last year due to the pandemic and that, if not renewed, will expire at the end of this yearleaving millions again without access to health insurance.
19 million low-income Americans gained coverage through the expansion of Medicaid, the federal health program for the poorest, reaching 80 million enrollees.
If the expanded eligibility for Obamacare subsidies fails to continue, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) estimates that 3 million people will lose Obamacare health coverage, 9 million will have less generous subsidies, and 1.5 million they will be able to maintain their policy, but without being eligible for financial aid.
“Closing the coverage gap along with making the American Rescue Plan premium tax credits permanent would result in 1.6 million uninsured Latinos gaining coverage, and there is an opportunity for Congress to include these changes in economic legislation this year. ”, emphasizes in conversation with Univision Noticias Gideon Lukens.
Other Measures to Expand and Improve Obamacare Coverage
The executive order announced by Biden also asks health agencies to implement other measures that allow:
- Make it easy for people to enroll and keep their coverage.
- Help people understand their health plan options so they can choose the one that best suits their needs.
- Strengthen and improve the benefits offered by health plans and improve access to medical service providers.
- Improve coverage to be more comprehensive and protect Americans from low-quality policies.
- Do what we can to make coverage more affordable and accessible by expanding eligibility and lowering costs for Americans with Obamacare, Medicare, or Medicaid plans.
- Connect people to health services by improving access to providers and relationships between the health system and communities.
- Take steps to reduce the burden of medical debt that many Americans experience.