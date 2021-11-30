Changing Landscapes / On Wednesday the film Promised Land by Gus Van Sant – Giornale Nord Est

On Wednesday 1 December at 9 pm, with the screening of the film Promised Land (USA, 2012, 103 ‘) by Gus Van Sant, the film festival Paesaggi che cambiano, organized by the Foundation, ends in the auditorium of the Bomben spaces in Treviso. Benetton Studi Ricerche and curated by Simonetta Zanon. The vision will be introduced by Luciano Morbiato, a cinema expert.

The story, taken from a story by the writer Dave Eggers, who also wrote the film, offers a reflection on the consequences of human actions on the Earth system, confronting us with a series of questions that are not easy to answer, but which we must continue to ask ourselves. with increasing awareness.

The “promised land” is that of an unspecified agricultural area in the US whose inhabitants, farming owners in crisis, are contacted by a company that extracts hydrocarbons through fracking to sell their fields, now at a loss, with the promise of realizing very high earnings. What is hydraulic fracturing in geotechnics was used as early as 1947 by Standard Oil, but only recently has it been extended to many areas of the United States and Canada (Alberta, in particular) to facilitate the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. upsetting surfaces and depths and spreading heavy metals in water and soil, which are thought to be responsible for the increase in diseases (from tumors to sterility).

The film by Gus Van Sant, whose screenplay was also contributed by the interpreter Matt Damon, is a typical example of cinema of civil commitment, a genre that Hollywood has always cultivated.

Luciano Morbiato tells us: “Matt Damon would have liked to direct, as well as interpret, this story that renews the theme of the official who comes from afar and bursts into a peasant reality that his action will radically transform (just remember the film by Elia Kazan, Mud on the stars, presented a few years ago in this same review). Steve Butler is a rampant employee of the multinational Global Crosspower Solutions, specializing in convincing the impoverished farmers of the Midwest to sell their land, which is now a source of debt rather than earnings, because the real wealth would not lie in the arable land but in the underground that contains hydrocarbons, in the form of shale gas (shale gas).

From this initial situation in which experience and skill seem to favor unequal exchanges, Gus Van Sant’s film opens up to the concrete natural and human landscape of a rural town that Steve and his colleague Sue face, to the point of having to rethink the their work: for Steve, in particular, it will be a decisive experience because first the doubt and finally an awareness will make him reconsider the transaction in a new light. […] In the end, even this film with a solid narrative structure leaves us with a series of questions that we cannot easily answer, but that we will have to continue to ask ourselves: what is the true cost of energy? the personal one of the bill and the distributor or that of the environmental disasters that are linked to the use of fossil fuels? Can we continue to believe that the planet’s resources are inexhaustible? When will we finally acknowledge that the consumption of 7 billion humans (in constant growth) is bearable by the planet only if they are reduced (without counting the inequalities that oppose those who consume too much and those who do not have the minimum vitality)? “.

The Paesaggi che cambiano review will resume in February 2022 with a new cycle of screenings.

