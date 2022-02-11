What to do if you still have coins or banknotes from the old coin in the house. Is it still possible to change lire into euros today? And if so, in what way?

Is it still possible to exchange lire into euros? Twenty years after its entry into force (it officially entered into force on 1 January 2002, ed.) It may still happen to find some old banknotes previously in force.

Many of us will have taken steps to keep some of them as a souvenir, or thinking wisely in the future about the value that certain pieces could assume. But in the event that it is found in some old wardrobe in the attic or in the cellar, for example, will it still be possible to change the lire into euros?

The thing could happen without problems until 2012, by virtue of a specially promulgated law. Then, however, the sentences issued by the Court of Cassation and the Constitutional Court have declared the same not legitimate as it is unconstitutional.

And again, the rights have long since lapsed, as a consequence of the fact that the lira is no longer legal tender. This means that the usual subjects designated to be able to change the lire into euros can now refuse to proceed in this direction.

Changing the lire into euros, there is still a way to do it

This has led to disputes between institutes and private citizens. And in one case it is still possible to be able to change lire into euros. To make this happen it is mandatory to demonstrate have submitted a request to proceed with the currency exchange before the time needed to proceed in this sense expired.

That is, on February 28, 2012 at first, then on December 6, 2011. One thing that meant that not a few people were left stranded and unable to do so. to proceed with a change.

The situation continued for some time, in fact in 2015 the Constitutional Court declared the change of date not in accordance with the constitutional rules. The following year it was the Ministry of Economy that restored the original date for the exchange.

And today it is still possible to do this, provided that you can prove that you have applied between on December 6, 2011 and February 28, 2012. You can send the application in writing to your bank or to BankItalia. And it is also possible to proceed via e-mail and PEC (Certified Electronic Mail).