Changing Tides has a release date and will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, trailer – Nerd4.life

FAR: Changing Tides It has a new exit date, Fixed for l ‘March 1, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, with launch on day one also on Xbox Game Pass and pre-orders open today, along with a new presentation trailer.

Follow-up to FAR: Lone Sails, recovers from its predecessor the strange concept of adventure based on exploration on board vehicles and expands its structure and breath, staging an even more particular world, which takes up the melancholy and desolate atmospheres of the first but enriching them with new features.

The protagonist of the story is a boy, captain of one strange ship with which he decided to sail unknown seas to find a new home in a strange world in ruins, characterized by a technology that blends ancient elements with modern solutions, with a peculiar mechanics.

In addition to the challenge of controlling this particular vehicle, with which it is possible sail the seas and also venture into the depths of these, the game presents puzzles to solve and threats to foil, exploring the fascinating open environments that lie before us.

Developed once again by Okomotive and published by Frontier Foundry, the new publishing label founded by Frontier Developments, FAR: Changing Tides is therefore expected for March 1, 2022 and has pre-orders open from today. You can see a new trailer above, remembering that it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.