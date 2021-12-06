CHANNEL 21 – Insigne holder in the Europa League: news in the anti-Leicester formation (PHOTO)

The Naples is struggling with several players who are still injured and who may not recover in time for the cup. In view of the sixth and final matchday of Group C of the UEFA Europa League group stage, staged at the ‘Diego Armando Maradona di Fuorigrotta’ stadium next Thursday, 9 December (kick-off scheduled for 18:45, ed) , Mr. Luciano Spalletti will have to do without – again – many owners. According to what is hypothesized by Channel 21, however, there are possibilities to see the captain on the field again Lorenzo Insigne.

Nothing to do, however, for Fabian Ruiz, Kostas Manolas, Andrè Frank Zambo Anguissa and long-term residents Victor Osimhen and Kalidou Koulibaly. As reported by the editors of Campania Sport, against Leicester City should be deployed: Alex Meret in goal instead of David Ospina; Juan Jesus with Amir Rrahmani in the role of central defense; Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui full backs; Diego Demme with Eljif Elmas in the median, behind Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Insigne; last but not least, Dries Mertens.