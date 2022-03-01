Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa support Zoë Kravitz in ‘The Batman’

channing tatum and Jason Momoa they teamed up to go see their lover Zoe Kravitz at the premiere of the film ‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeveswhere she plays professional thief Selina Kyle, who later becomes Catwoman.

This February 28, Momoa shared a couple of photos in which he poses with Tatum and with which he wrote, “Yuju! We are super excited. Channing Tatum and I are on our way to see our Zozo. Finally the premiere of ‘The Batman’.

The message from the actor who also brings to life a DC brand superhero, Aquaman, continued, “I am beyond proud of you, Zoë, and all my aloha to Adam Weitsmann and Dave O’Philly for making this possible at the last minute and thanks to Warner Bros. for the invite. We are very grateful”.

This message shows all the affection that both actors feel for Kravitz, although it is a different love, as we remember that Momoa was Zoë’s stepfather, since he married Lisa Bonetmother of the actress, in 2005, with whom she had two children, Lola and Nakoa.

However, their love story ended on January 12 of this year, as the actor announced that they were separating with a message on their social networks, “We share our family news that Lisa Bonet and I are separating from our marriage. We share this not because we think it’s media coverage, but because as we move forward in our lives, we can do so with dignity and honesty.”

But everything seems to indicate that their separation has not affected the relationship between Jason and Zoë, who, by the way, affectionately calls him ‘Papa Bear’.

On the other hand, the romance between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz seems to be going from strength to strength, because after several rumors linked them, the couple cleared all doubts in August of last year when they were seen walking around New York very happy.

In November, a source close to the couple told ‘People’ magazine that the relationship was already so strong that Tatum allowed the actress to live with her daughter. Everleywho was the product of the marriage he had with the actress and dancer Jenna Dewanwith whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

The insider commented, “It seems natural that Zöe is meeting Everly. Tatum is a very loving father and is very serious with Zöe ”, he also confirmed what was already known:“ They do not seem to be afraid of hiding their relationship anymore. It is obvious that they are very happy.”

‘The Batman’ will be released in all movie theaters around the world on March 4, the film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz, paul dano as Edward Nashton, ‘The Riddler’; Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, ‘The Penguin’; and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

About the plot, the official synopsis of the film mentions: “Two years of stalking the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, have driven Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies: Alfred Pennyworth and Lieutenant James Gordon. In the face of the city’s corrupt network of high-profile officials and figures, the vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens.”

He also discusses the villains Wayne will face: “When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations in ‘The Batman,’ a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where meets the likes of Selina Kyle, ‘The Penguin’, Carmine Falcone and ‘The Riddler’. As the evidence begins to unravel and the scale of the main villain’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

