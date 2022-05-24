Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s marriage ended the same year the ‘Step Up’ franchise did.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were among the hottest couples of the early 2000s. The handsome actors started out as co-stars before embarking on an epic romance that led to marriage and a son. When Tatum and Dewan parted ways, fans were shocked. But in the years since their split, the two artists have maintained a close friendship as co-parents. Still, fans love looking back at the beginning of their relationship, delving into how their romance began and the strange twist involved in their breakup.

When did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan start dating?

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in September 2017 | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan first crossed paths in 2006 when they were cast in the dance flick. Increase. By the time the film ended and the promotional press tour began, Tatum and Dewan had gone public with their celebrity relationship.

At a press conference in 2006, Dewan gushed over her new boyfriend. “Channing is a very sweet, loving, funny, generous, caring and compassionate person,” she said (per Insider).

Two years later, in the summer of 2008, Tatum and Dewan got engaged. They were married less than a year later in a private ceremony in Malibu. Although they prioritized their privacy, they shared occasional tidbits about their lives. And in May 2013, Tatum and Dewan announced the birth of their first daughter, Everly.

For the years that followed, Tatum and Dewan continued to hit red carpets and work together on occasional projects while raising their daughter out of the spotlight.

When did Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum get divorced?

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan might have enjoyed high-profile careers, but things weren’t going well behind the scenes.

In March 2018, when the couple and their young daughter attended the Kids’ Choice Awards, fans began to speculate that there was trouble in paradise because they skipped the red carpet, reported Insider. Those suspicions were confirmed when, just a month later, the two announced their separation. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

Interestingly, as MsMojo details, their marriage ended the same year last Increase the movie came out. Tatum and Dewan met on the set of the first Increase The film and subsequent films in the franchise were released in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014, with an international film set to go into production in 2019.

The 2 stars have moved on to other relationships.

In the days after their split was announced, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum assured fans their priority remained their daughter and asked for privacy for their family’s sake.

Still, Dewan offered fans a glimpse into his thoughts on their breakup when he released his book, GRacefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.

“I realized that the dynamic I was in was not serving me or my daughter,” Dewan wrote. “First of all, I had to come to terms with the realization that this wasn’t working and had hurt me.”

But today, Dewan and Tatum have found happiness in other relationships. Dewan welcomed a son with his partner Steve Kazee in 2020, while Tatum is dating actress and model Zoë Kravitz. From all appearances, Tatum and Dewan still get along and are actively involved in raising their daughter, free from drama and speculation.

Still, many fans fondly look back on their marriage, reminiscing about when Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were a “goal couple.”

