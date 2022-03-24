Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s daughters had ‘altercation’ in preschool

ads

“Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, please report to the principal’s office!”

During an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the “Lost City” co-stars admitted they first met in the principal’s office at their daughter’s preschool.

“We have two very, very strong-willed girls who, you know, at that young age were fighting a lot,” said Tatum, 41, after Corden asked him about his partner’s first introduction.

Sandra, mother of his son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10, said she always answered the phone hoping to hear that it was Channing’s daughter, Everly, 8, who started the fight.

Channing laughed, adding, “It would be like, ‘Of all people…of all people to fight your daughter!'”

Tatum and Bullock joked with Corden about their special bond through shared “stupidity.” CBS

Bullock added that the director handled the situation well and tried to resolve the constant “altercations” with a challenge of “who can be nicer to the other.”

“So they would start bringing each other little cups of Dixie water,” Bullock laughed as she talked about how the two girls tried to mend their relationship.

Channing Tatum shares custody of his daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. channingtatum/Instagram

When Corden asked if the two were in the director’s office “pretending not to be big movie stars,” the two laughed and acknowledged that they had at least seen each other at award shows.

In an interview with People, the 57-year-old actress said the two girls put their preschool days behind them and became friends while filming “The Lost City.”

The “Miss Congeniality” star announced last week that this could be her last project for a while, as she hopes to prioritize spending time with her children.

Bullock adopted Laila in 2015 and their son Louis in 2010. Today Show

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Bullock told Entertainment Tonight. “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family.”

