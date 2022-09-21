Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz coordinate their looks and sweep

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz They have become the couple of the moment. Since we first saw them together in the summer of 2021, the protagonist of ‘Magic Mike’ and the actress of ‘Big Little Lies’ they have not stopped conquering us in each of their appearances and despite having been few, the couple demonstrates the great complicity that exists between the two. So much so, that they even coincide in outfits and cause a sensation on the streets of New York.

Channing and Zoe met on the set of ‘Pussy Island’, the film in which the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet first stepped behind the cameras as a director, and it was just at this moment that Channing appeared. The actress confessed back in the day that the first person she thought of to star in her film was him, but who would have thought that this professional relationship as filming partners would end up as life partners and starring today in the perfect match of the styling of cool couple from New York.

The model is nothing more than a combination of wardrobe basics with sneakers, but raised to the top for the way he wears it, coordinated and adding a touch of unbeatable street style.

Zoe opts for a black tank top style shirt with dull hunting green ‘wide leg’ style corduroy pants, a set to which she adds the classic Adidas Handball Spezial in black, and a matching black cap with his dark glasses.

For his part, Channing coordinates the styling by putting on a black shirt with the sleeves rolled up and half-open revealing a white tank top underneath and combined with a pair of corduroy pants in a dull brown tone, very similar to those of his girlfriend. In his case, the actor opts for brown sneakers, but like Zoe, he also opts for discreet black sunglasses. Did they agree or was it pure chance?

TheImageDirect.com

TheImageDirect.com