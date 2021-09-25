Channing Tatum: diet and training to stay fit like this

The 41-year-old Hollywood actor maintains a sculpted physique. The merit? Targeted, rigorous workouts and lots of protein: “Life is too short not to enjoy a cheesburger”

To the last Venice Film Festival Channing Tatum he enchanted everyone on the red carpet: handsome, athletic, very elegant. And he did the same on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021. Divine in an Atelier Versace dress, went away together to actress Zoe Kravitz who has been whispering for a while is his partner. Discreet and perfect, the actor from Jupiter – Destiny of the Universe, Magic Mike XXL, The Hateful Eight, X-Men, Apocalypse, just to name the last, has just finished filming “Lost City of D,” the highly anticipated film with Sandra Bullock. The particularity? Channing displays a sculpted physique that improves over time.

A star workout. To his 16.9 million followersr on Instagram, Channing Tatum reserve a few, selected and post distillates. But even in privacy, what is there emerges. And one wonders: how do you build such a physique at the age of 41? Always a sportsman, since he was a teenager, a fan of football, martial arts, over time the training set for the actor and dancer has developed on other fronts: lots of cycling with an average of 40 kilometers a day, swimming,HIIIT, high intensity training, Crossfit, the training of the marines, with sequences of push-ups, jumps, squats, burpees, plank, jumps on the cube. Without neglecting running, it is useful for maintaining a lean physique and low fat mass levels. “Combining sports is what many sportsmen and many VIPs do to amplify the results of their training.

This way you improve your training, counteract the routine, reach your goals in a complete way – explains Milane Taboada, massage therapist and personal trainer-. Combining several activities stimulates all the muscles and sculpts the body evenly. Muscles adapt to specific movements, remember them. Over time they are not very effective, routine and repetitiveness take over which must be interrupted to obtain results. To avoid this effect, it is necessary to vary, mix, alternate ”. And if he does what he has been elected many times “Sexiest man in the world”, you have to believe in effectiveness.

At the table: proteins and vegetables. Tatum's diet was unveiled by his private coach, Californian Arin Babaian, who also has Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ryan Gosling among his clients. Babaian himself prepared Tatum for the lead role in the film "Magic Mike", where he plays the role of stripper dancer in a strip club. Even on the diet plan, Channing Tatum has shown that she knows how to stick to a rigorous plan. Its typical feeding provides two basic principles: simple foods e a high protein intake.Bandits sweets and sugarsgenerally. It seems that the actor drinks, at every meal, a detox smoothie based on kale, spinach, celery, lettuce, which for Breakfast eat eggs, while for lunch he consumes vegetables with grilled chicken or turkey. Meat also for dinner, chicken or beef steak, always accompanied by vegetables. Many snacks throughout the day, mainly based on walnuts, almonds, dried fruit in general while fresh, sugary fruit seems to be banned from his meal plan.

The goal of this diet: to always have the essential nutrients available to face the intense sports program and build muscle mass. Few concessions, but even those from time to time are allowed. As he has repeatedly said: “life is too short not to enjoy it a mega cheeseburger “.

