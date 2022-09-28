Channing Tatum elevates his style with the help of Zoë Kravitz

There was a time when channing tatum he was most remembered for taking his clothes off on the American sitcom Magic Mikehowever, since his relationship with Zoe Kravitz started, it’s what the actor wears that’s getting our attention. Since they started dating in 2021, the 42-year-old star has undergone a quiet style transformation that is surely the result of dating one of the most cool and with more style in the world.

It is something that the actor channing tatum has openly acknowledged. In an interview with menswear icon Jonah Hill for the magazine V Magazine earlier this year, in which the actor also thanked his co-star from infiltrated in class his sage style advice (in particular, the ban on wearing the “Mumford and Sons boots” befitting a boy band), admitted that Zoe Kravitz he had given him “specific style advice” and encouraged him to be himself. “It’s been a journey,” he said, “I’m really enjoying finding my own voice and my own path.”

Channing Tatum ushers in a new era of style

This new phase includes a neutral color palette, timeless classics and looser pieces. Simultaneously, this aesthetic also complements the style effortless of your partner Zoe Kravitz. Earlier this week, for example, they combined outerwear oversizedknitwear and baggy pants in shades of caramel and toffee (outfits that went viral on the Internet).

A winning look. Gotham/Getty Images

Recently, channing tatum was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a linen shirt, suede shoes and tailored pants in matching tones: a look simple that is quietly powerful and exudes a sense of luxury in every finely crafted fiber; very far from the tank tops and the baggy jeans that the actor used in the past.

A) Yes, channing tatum is the latest name to join the list of Hollywood boyfriends — including Travis Barker, Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland — who have upgraded their style by dating some of the most stylish women. With the rumors that things between Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum “they are serious” and the next release of Pussy Island —directed by Kravitz and starring Tatum—, we can’t wait to see what one of the Hollywood’s best dressed couples.

Article originally published in GQ UK.