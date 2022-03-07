Channing Tatum, naked in a scene from ‘The Lost City’

Channing Tatum remembers what it was like to film a nude scene with Sandra Bullock on the second day of shooting his new action comedy ‘The Lost City’.

Channing Tatum embarks on an adventure testing his reputation as an action hero in the movie ‘The Lost City’co-starring Sandra Bullock, as he accompanies this best-selling novella as she tries to escape from an evil billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe).

In a new promotional video for the film, co-director Adam Nee recalls how Tatum had to be “completely naked” on his second day of shooting in front of Bullock to shoot a scene where I would be covered in fake leeches. Tatum himself has also spoken about this scene. “Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super glued to my butt. I didn’t know everyone and just thought ‘I’m going to be naked. My name is Chan.’ It’s also not the first time Tatum has gone naked…

For more Tatum ‘suffering’, the scene had a long speech by Sandra Bullock in front of her totally naked butt: “Sandra Bullock had a two-page monologue with a certain part of my body.” Sandra confirmed that she had spoken “with it” during the scene, adding, “There was no weirdness! As if you thought that! Because he was so cool about everything.”

What is ‘The Lost City’ about?

The action-comedy film sends Tatum and Bullock through a dangerous jungle to find a mythical Lost City before evil billionaire Fairfax can do it first.

Also part of the Da’Vine film cast are Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez and Hollywood legend Brad Pitt in an extended cameo.

