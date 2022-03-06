Channing Tatum ready for an interesting new version of the movie

ads

Channing Tatum has been cast as the star in an English remake of a 2019 German movie called System Crasher. According to a report from Deadline, MGM has acquired the rights to the remake and secured Tatum as the lead and producer. The project is already sparking a lot of interest in Hollywood.

System Crasher is about a girl who is pulled through the foster care system and tries to unravel her own traumatic past. The girl behaves aggressively wherever she is sent and is labeled a ‘system trespasser’ by her child services. Finally, they send her to a professional anger management coach who is tough but caring and helps the girl find an outlet for her feelings. The original reportedly shows them bonding over their shared love of nature and boxing.

The German version was written and directed by Nora Fingscheidt and won several German film awards, including Best Picture. It was also a commercial success throughout Europe. The new version will be developed in the US and will make some changes to specifically focus on the host system here.

Tatum’s Free Association production company will produce the new version, which will reportedly be titled System Crasher after its source material. The Free Association will work with MGM and The Picture Company, while United Artists Releasing helped facilitate the deal. Tatum’s producing partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets are also on board, along with Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona for The Picture Company.

The remake will be written by Garrett Levitz, who just produced Tatum’s latest release, Dog. Fingscheidt has signed on as executive producer along with Peter Hartwig, Jonas Weydemann and Jakob Weydemann, who all worked on the original.

Tatum has a busy schedule ahead of him, starting with The Lost City, which opens in theaters later this month. He co-stars with Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, among others, in this star-studded comedy adventure. Other projects on your to-do list are further ahead with no formal release dates attached.

Tatum will star in Pussy Island, a film directed and co-written by Zoë Kravitz in the early stages of development. She will also star in the highly anticipated Magic Mike’s Last Dance, followed by a musical comedy called Wingmen directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Neither of these projects have release dates yet, nor does System Crasher, but The Lost City hits theaters in the US on Friday, March 25.

