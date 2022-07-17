Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans as lead of ‘Project Artemis’

According to Deadline, the star of ‘infiltrated in class‘,Channing Tatum has officially signed on to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Apple Original Films’ future space race movie, ‘Project Artemis’. In addition and after the abandonment of Jason Bateman as director, it has also been announced that the creator of the Arrowverse, Greg Berlanti, will finally be the one to take charge of the project.

Tatum will replace Chris Evans, who decided to drop out of the film due to a scheduling conflict with some of his other projects like‘Pain Hustlers’ (to star alongside Emily Blunt) and‘Big Red One’ (where to share prominence with Dwayne Johnson).

With a script by the first Rose Gilroy, daughter of filmmaker Dan Gilroy and actress Ren Russo, at the moment no details about its plot or genre have emerged, although we do know that it will take place during the space race. Apple secured distribution for the project after paying more than $100 million for the entire package.

‘Project Artemis’It will be a These Pictures and Aggregate Films production for Apple Studios, with Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn and Johansson herself among its producers.

Finally to mention that Johansson and Berlanti were close to working together on a new version of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ for Warner Bros., although after the arrival of the pandemic it seems that the project has definitely fallen by the wayside.