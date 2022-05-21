Channing Tatum stars in film about his dog who died of cancer

Channing Tatum makes his directorial debut in this film, along with his friend Reid Carolin. Photo: Diamond Films

channing tatum returns to the screen after four years of absence. She never quite settled into the hectic pace of Hollywood and decided to take a long break because he was taking on so many roles that he didn’t even know if he was doing a good job. She has returned with the batteries charged in Dog: a wild ride (Dog, in English), a film that, in addition to starring, he directs together with his friend Reid Carolin, screenwriter of the comedy Magic Mike.

“Now that I am older, I enjoy the experience of making cinema. Even when it’s hard. I care much less about the end result,” said the 41-year-old actor.

Dog: Wild Ride is a road movie with a dramatic undertone, but with plenty of comedy and adventure overtones. “Who is more animal of the two?” prays the slogan of the film that has just been released in the country and that had for its launch the first function in which dogs could attend a cinema (it took place in the La Calera sector).

“The only thing Jackson Briggs needs – the role of Tatum– it is a recommendation. He needs his captain to make a call and commit to something so he can be a soldier again. So his mission is to take Lulu from the North Pacific to the border with Mexico. And it’s going to be hard work, because you think that putting the dog in a car and taking him there is enough, but this dog and this man are special, they are going to fight all the way, “says the actor.

With a huge female fanatic, this dancer and performer remained in the collective memory as the sensual stripper in the comedy Magic Mike (2012), which catapulted him to fame – and which will soon have its third installment, a continuation of the plot of Magic Mike XXL (2015), which will start shooting this year–.

Tatum is also remembered for his roles in action comedies like Special Command (adaptation of the famous 90’s series), dance movies like Step-Up; the action films Public Enemy and GI Joe; the drama Foxcatcher or romantic comedies that established him as the perfect heartthrob: Dear John and The Vow.

Soon he will act under the orders of Zöe Kravitz –his current partner– in Pussy Island and in June he will appear in the adventure comedy Lost Cityalongside Sandra Bullock.

Tatum and his friend Reid Carolin produced Dog… inspired by the last trip the actor took with his dog before he died of an incurable tumor. “Coming back with this film, which is an investment made with my best friendIt makes me feel especially good”, he commented.

Official Trailer for Dog: Wild Ride. Video: YouTube

How complicated is acting with animals?

I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but acting with dogs is pretty predictable: her motivation for the scene is reward from after. Until they are full and they don’t want to roll anymore. Although to give life to Lulu on screen, the team featured three different dogs, each specializing in a type of performance. There was not a single day or a single scene in which they surrendered, and that they are in the whole movie. Everyone knew the word ‘action’ and ‘rolling’. From the first day they understood that they were an indication for them, from the third take it was clear to them, because we rehearsed a little earlier. When we start filming, the energy on set skyrockets, including the dogs. They are very animals smart and who love to work: ‘What is there to do? Where we go? Let’s do it as many times as we can, please don’t go to sleep’ (laughs).

How are Briggs and Lulu alike?

The two are crazy. They will go all the way until they can go no further. I think when you have two characters who are at each other’s throats all the time, there’s always one who gives in. That’s why you know you have fireworks at any point in the movie. It’s like there’s a box gunpowder in the car that can explode: the two are the same, the only thing is that one is human and the other, an animal. They are like a mirror. But Briggs slowly discovers that he has a huge Connection with the dog, but it is something that happens slowly and unconsciously.

What is your appreciation of dogs?

They are very present beings. They don’t think as much as we do; I mean, you don’t know when they’re thinking about him. future or in the past, who knows, but every time you come home to them it’s like the first time they see you in their life.

I can leave the house for 30 minutes, and Cutie, my dog, frantically celebrates: ‘My God, you’re back, you’re back. It is a reminder that the happiness is possible, and that as humans, even if we focus on the future or the past, we can only experience being happy in the present. And the dogs are very present. Suddenly your state may change from being asleep to being in the best moment of your life, or switch to another emotion in an instant, all in real time. That is a beautiful thing. I think humans love dogs for that.



