Channing Tatum: the trick behind his nude before Sandra Bullock in The Lost City | The Lost City | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

On April 13, The Lost City will be released, the film starring channing tatumDaniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullockan action comedy that will present a writer, a billionaire and a model joining forces to find a mysterious civilization.

The film, whose release date has already been defined in several countries around the world, will mark a break in the commitments of Sandra Bullockwho will take a break to dedicate herself to personal matters, such as motherhood.

However, prior to her break period, the actress has focused on promoting the film, revealing details of the production, as well as funny and curious anecdotes, among which she highlights how they handled the scene in which channing tatum appears naked.

HOW DID SANDRA BULLOCK AND CHANNING TATUM RECORD THE NUDE SCENE?

In an interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbertthe 57-year-old actress told how they carried out the complicated scene in which her character must rip leeches from Tatum’s butt and how she used a trick to overcome the moment.

“He’s stupidly naked. (I am) totally there face to face with the landscape. I had to spend some time down there to make sure there were no more leeches,” the actress laughed.

He also stressed that the scene was not recreated by CGI, so the closeness with the American actor was totally real, which could have made other artists uncomfortable in his position.

It is implied in the film that the character is very well endowed due to Bullock’s character’s reaction to seeing him naked, however, the actress teased another possibility. “Perhaps the other way around,” she pointed out.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize that. When you’re ‘down there’ and you have two pages of dialogue, if you look at it directly, you can’t do anything. So I kept looking at her left thigh, the crease between ‘that area’ and her thigh, ”said the Oscar winner for The Blind Side.

For its part, channing tatum He spoke about the curious scene of the leeches, revealing that he hid his private parts with a sock. “Walking onto the set with a bunch of leeches stuck to my butt without meeting everyone was like, Ok, I’m going to get naked. My name is Chan today,” she stated.

Finally, he assured that the fact of having a consecrated actress in front made it even worse: “And it wasn’t just that. have to Sandra Bullock doing a two-page monologue about a certain part of my body… It was hell,” he said.