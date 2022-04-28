Channing Tatum turns 42 but doesn’t look like it at all

Growing up in Alabama and Mississippi, Channing Tatum never thought of acting as a career option. A loner who tended to get into trouble, he kept himself busy with various sports such as martial arts, baseball, soccer, and football, and in the ninth grade he was sent to military school.

Based on his soccer skills, He earned a full athletic scholarship to a West Virginia college, but left before graduating. He then took on various jobs as a construction worker, salesman, and mortgage broker before falling into modeling.

Channing did runway, print, and music video work before being cast in a commercial. He enjoyed the experience so much that he decided to take an acting workshop. Tatum was soon hooked.

In 2004, he not only got a guest appearance on CSI: Miami, but also an excellent role as a basketball player in the great film Coach Carter, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Ironically, despite his athletic training, basketball was not a sport he had experience in, so he underwent a training session prior to filming.

He played another supporting role in the teen action drama supercross (2005), followed by the independent film Havoc (2005), starring Anne Hathaway and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

His role in The war of the worlds (2005), starring Tom Cruise, was so small that he was not credited, but was promoted to leading man status in She’s the Man (2006). Channing played Duke, a sensitive football star with whom the main character, played by Amanda Bynes, falls in love. She gained immediate recognition, not to mention a huge female following.

Channing saw a lot of himself in Tyler Gage, the character he played in step-up (2006). That is to say, the rebellious side of Tyle, for the dance part, he underwent weeks of training to learn how to convincingly portray a talented dancer.

He also played a leading role in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006), for which he shared the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Dramatic Ensemble Performance with Robert Downey Jr., Shia LaBeouf, Rosario Dawson, Chazz Palminteri and Dianne Wiest.

In 2010, he won two Teen Choice Awards.: one for Choice Movie Actor: Action Adventure for G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and the other for Choice Movie: Chemistry by dear johnwith Amanda Seyfried.

Channing confesses his love of history and hopes one day to play a role in a historical film. In the meantime, he has been cast in one-off roles in a long list of high-impact films including the action-packed thriller Haywire and the romantic movie The Vow.

He also played an underachieving cop in 21 Jump Streetto Captain Duke Hauser in G.I. Joe: Retaliation already a male stripper in Magic Mike. starred 22 Jump Street (2014) and lent his voice to the animated film The Book of Life (2014).

then starred Jupiter Ascending (2015) and Magic Mike XXL (2015). She can also be seen dancing on top of a storm in Praise Caesar! (2016) and as Tequila in Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017).

Most recently, Channing lent his voice to the animated children’s film small foot (2018) as the yeti Migo who runs into the elusive Smallfoot species, aka humans.

In her free time, she likes to lift weights and play sports. He married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in July 2009 and together they have a daughter, Everly.born on May 31, 2013.

Channing and Dewan announced that they were separating in April 2018 after nine years of marriage.

