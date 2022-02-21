Channing Tatum wanted to make a Magic Mike with 70 years: ‘Grumpy Old Men’

The lost City It has been the magical movie that I needed channing tatum to get back in front of the cameras and make public appearances again. After his feature film was canceled as Gambitthe actor had disappeared a bit from the world of celluloid, and it is that the artist was traumatized after not receiving the green light for that character to materialize with his own spin-off on the big screen, after having been presented for the first time in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Now, Tatum seems to be more encouraged than ever to rebuke his acting career and has assured in a talk to IndieWire that he would be happy to make a new one Magic Mike: “Grumpy Old Men“, already with a team of men who are 70 years old and continue to practice the same profession that we saw in Steven Soderbergh’s feature film. They joked about the possibility of making a Magic Mike 3 with old people, and Tatum assured that this idea was the only one that he saw valid to retake those cinematographic deliveries.

more strong men

“The one thing I said I’d actually do, before we decided on this version, was the ‘Grumpy Old Men’ version when we’re like 70. When we’re 70, I want to get the team back together for sure…”

Magic Mike is one of Soderbergh’s most daring films that of course be remembered by many viewers. Currently, however, there don’t seem to be any confirmed plans for that third installment, since even Tatum is still somewhat recovering from that stick he received when his release was cancelled. Gambita character that he himself assured that he was very prepared to embody, since he had prepared himself like no one else for himself.

Luckily, her career is now buoyed up with that The lost Citywho star alongside Sandra Bullock, an actress who is always a guarantee of success. Or at least it is on platforms like Netflix, we’ll see how it works out there currently.

