Chantal Andere and Carina Ricco talk about the controversy between Angélica Rivera and Cynthia Klitbo

After Cynthia Klitbo would give something to talk about by revealing that the former President of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto he was unfaithful to his friend Angelica Rivera with Tanya Ruizcurrent partner of the former president, the daughter of ‘La Gaviota’ recently exploded against the actress for exposing her mother’s private life.

On the subject, Chantal Andere, a friend of Angélica Rivera, was questioned about the opinion she deserves and said, “When you ask someone a question, that other someone has every right to answer, everyone is free to answer or comment what they like. In my very personal case, I would never talk about a friend”.

And he went on to say, “That stays between me and my friendseveryone has their right to give their opinion and say what they like”, However, she added that she was not attacked for having a friendship with her when she was First Lady, well, “I don’t expose much of my life with her either. Everybody knew that Angelica has been my friend for 30 years and suddenly his life took a turn and he was in a place that he had to be. That for the public, for you (press), was not new, so I never had any problem. There will be people who say ‘oops, how bad they get along!’, I don’t care “, Indian.

Finally, Chantal revealed that she is one of the friends who is always encouraging Angélica to return to acting so wait, soon you will be encouraged to take the step, “I’m one of those who is always telling him, he’s coming back to do something, yes, I hope he does it very soon.”

But Chantal was not the only one who gave her opinion on the revelations that Cynthia Klitbo made about Angélica Rivera’s private life, because Eduardo Palomo’s widow, Carina Richco, also had something to say about it.

At the same event where Chantal spoke to the press, Carina commented, “Look, the truth is that I don’t like to get involved in topics like this, what I can tell you is that Angie is my soulmate, sister and the only thing that corresponds to me is to always be there for my friends and I don’t like to take anyone’s name and start talking about it (but) the truth I think it’s nothing father to be hanging on the news of others”.