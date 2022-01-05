Sports

“Chaos at Manchester United, even Ronaldo in the storm”

Kim Lee
MANCHESTER (ENGLAND) – Situation increasingly difficult at home Manchester United, which opened the year with the defeat against Wolverhampton which brought shadows and uncertainties to the new coach Ralf Rangnick. The departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not calmed the hearts and, as reported by the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils’ dressing room is a veritable powder keg, with several players who would have asked to leave the club. According to the British newspaper, 11 footballers want to leave Manchester. Among them, there would be Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly or Dean Henderson. An anonymous source pointed this out to the Mirror, who also stated: “The atmosphere in the locker room is really bad and it looks like the team will have big problems in the future“.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the storm too

Gary Neville, former Manchester United captain, confirmed the indiscretion of a totally divided dressing room and also spoke of great tension between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo. Furthermore, the Portuguese ex Juve ended up in the storm in the last few weeks and has Luke Shaw’s reaction sparked for publicly showing his frustration with the team’s disappointing results and performance.

Rangnick Disappointment: "Do you like your United? - Absolutely not"

Disappointment Rangnick: “Do you like your United? – Absolutely not”

