Chaos at the assembly of the Order of doctors, protests and chants from the stadium: the police intervene

The protest arose because some doctors were unable to enter the room. To contest the presidency, above all the professionals opposed to the vaccination obligation.

L’assembly of the Order of Doctors of Rome organized on April 30 at the Marriott Rome Park at Muratella ended in chaos. Screams, protests and stadium chants were directed to the presidency after a group of professionals failed to enter in time in order to participate in the voting of the final budget and the budget. The queue for accreditation was very long, and the surveillance checks were very scrupulous, allowing entry only to those with identification cards. When a hundred doctors failed to enter it is the protest broke out, both outside and inside. The climate was so tense that the police had to intervene with some steering wheels to check that the situation did not degenerate.

“The number of votes against was not taken into account and instead it was said that the budget passed unanimously”, said Francesco Marino, coordinator in Lazio of ‘Let’s count on it! ‘, an association of doctors born in opposition to the vaccination obligation against the coronavirus foreseen for health professionals. “We would have liked to have read the financial statements in time, which has not happened.” The association claimed to have delivered the videos of the assembly to their lawyers, in order to report what happened.

“In the assembly we had 806 present with 1328 proxies, for a total of 2108 votes. We voted in the same way we have always used. And if there were voters against with their proxies, in the same way we had voters in favor with as many The majority was overwhelming – told Il Messaggero il president of the Order of Doctors Antonio Magi – The assembly started on time and to give me time to enter I even read my report first. The security guards? We paid for them on the basis of an agreement with the management of the hotel that hosted us “.