chaos, gatherings and parallel list for the shift

A parallel list for the shift hanging on a wall, showing 60 people waiting despite the fact that there are not even 20 physically present. Chaos, gatherings and many inconveniences for the users of the post office in via Gaspare Palermo, a stone’s throw from via Oreto. A scenario that has been repeated for a long time now – exactly since, due to the anti Covid measures, the entrances are staggered and you can collect the ticket for the shift only once you have entered – and in which also shady characters enter in front of the branch and who manage the influx without any title. A well-known situation that was repeated this morning as well.

The result is that in order to carry out very simple and very short operations – such as withdrawing a registered letter – you can wait up to an hour and a half, however, fighting in order not to be bypassed in the “unofficial” shift, threatened and insulted, crowded in front of the entrance and without to succeed, despite repeated attempts, not even to speak with the manager of the branch. Not even by calling the landline number (to which no one answers).

From Poste Italiane they confirm that the inconveniences of the office in via Gaspare Palermo are actually known, informing “that on more than one occasion they have requested the intervention of area patrols and reported similar incidents to the police, which for some time check outside the headquarters “, so much so that” until yesterday a patrol on duty guarded the area “. In addition, “in periods of greater influx of customers, on the occasion of the advance payment of pensions, the company has also set up a surveillance service”.

However, they also specify that “the company’s competence is limited to correct management and compliance with the provisions envisaged within post offices”. Translated it means that the employees of Poste are not required to intervene when there is confusion outside. “Customers are invited – they say again from Poste Italiane – to always contact official corporate channels, both physical and digital, to book their shift at the counter and to be wary of unqualified personnel”.

Many citizens certainly “distrust” the characters who manage the list outside without any authorization, but they have no other choice, if they want to enter unscathed, than to have their name also marked on the list. From Poste they reminded that also for the office in via Gaspare Palermo “it is possible to book your shift directly online, via the app, Poste.it site or Whatsapp at the number 3715003715, going without waiting on the day and at the chosen time”. And this – which might seem the most convenient solution to avoid discussions and problems – is actually another sore point: almost always for days it is impossible to book online or through the app, because all the shifts are full. And, given that the operations that must be carried out at the post office almost always have deadlines, there is no other solution than to face the caudine forks in front of the entrance.

A solution could be to give users the possibility to collect the ticket for the shift and then to go out and wait outside. This has never been allowed in the office in via Gaspare Palermo.

Another sore point, which perhaps affects the inconvenience, is the reduced hours applied by the branch in via Gaspare Palermo which – as can be read on a sheet hanging at the entrance – from 4 May 2020 (i.e. the day of reopening after the first long lockdown) operates only in the morning. Previously it was also open in the afternoon, until 19.05 and this also allowed those who work to be able to go to the post office without losing a morning of work, as well as to dilute the influx throughout the day.