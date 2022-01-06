Chaos in Kazakhstan, the first troops arrive from Moscow. The police shoot at the demonstrators: “Dozens of dead” – The video

Second day of protests in Kazakhstan. The violence went on all night. After the announcement of the rise in gas prices, the riots in the country have flared up hour after hour, with the government forced to dissolve and Prime Minister Askar Mamim to resign. The toll of demonstrations and permanent unrest is getting heavier. Images of administrative buildings stormed and burned, as well as looted shops, banks and offices circulate in local media and social media. The situation is now totally out of control. The first troops arrived from Russia to quell civilian protests. The Organization of the Collective Security Treaty, which brings together Russia and five other former Soviet republics, has been engaged since last night in an operation – “peacekeeping force” was defined by Moscow – requested by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to “stabilize” the climate inflamed by the riots in a country “disturbed by external interference”. According to the information that arrives, in the first interventions to suppress the riots, “dozens” of people lost their lives. The Kazakh police themselves said they had fired into the crowd and thus killed several demonstrators in what they called an “anti-terrorism operation”.

“Last night, extremist forces attempted to storm the administrative buildings and the police department in Almaty, as well as local police departments and posts,” said a spokesman for law enforcement, quoted by news agencies. locals. The video in evidence, released by the agency Tax, shows precisely soldiers in combat gear while firing rifles at eye level at the crowd of demonstrators – who are not included in the frame – in the country’s economic capital, Almaty. The official numbers of victims, injured and arrested in the riots are struggling to arrive exactly. “Dozens of assailants have been eliminated and their identities are under investigation,” said a police spokesman. According to the latest numbers released by the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Health, Azhar Guiniyat, “there have been dozens of deaths and over a thousand civilians were injured in two days of violent street clashes. Of these, of which at least 400 hospitalized and 62 in intensive care ». Among the police, on the other hand, 12 members were killed and 353 injured in the protests. The latter report was broadcast by local television Khabar-24, which cites the command of the security forces of Almaty according to which one of the victims was beheaded: “This shows the extremist nature of the criminal groups,” said the command.

