World

chaos in the US, the figures that hide you. And Donald Trump … – Free Newspaper

Photo of James Reno James Reno59 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read


Joe Biden flopped. The new US president failed to eradicate the coronavirus as he promised. “On July 4 – he said – we will celebrate our independence as a country and our independence from this virus”. Nothing could be more false: since the beginning of 2021, the start of his mandate, the US has counted 418 thousand dead in front – writes the Weather – 450 million doses of vaccine administered. In short, more than those of the Trump era, which instead recorded them 67 thousand less.

Joe Biden, after the fart the confidential report: Resignation, the scenario to be enjoyed. Another bomb on the White House

Yet another slip for Biden and the left, who criticized his predecessor so much. Not to forget the failure of the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan. All flops that make Americans think. Today, many of them are beginning to have doubts about the president’s ability to keep up with the pace that his office imposes, so much so that in recent weeks the rumors about an early exit from the scene.

The big nigga. Joe Biden, disconcerting racist gaffe: United States in shock | Video

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist at New York University and anything but pro-Trumpian, has published what to all intents and purposes are embarrassing numbers for Biden: “Covid deaths in the United States in 2020: 385,343. In 2021 to date: 385,457”. In reality, the numbers should be seen on the downside for Oxford University’s “Our World in Data” which has 33,589 fewer in the era of the White House tycoon. In 2021, with Biden, 418,937 (data updated to November 19), 33,480 more. In short, the left criticized Trump a lot, but now it’s not that the situation has improved.

Joe Biden and the fart? The little voice about Camilla Parker Bowles: what no one had said yet, what an embarrassment

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno59 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

How will we travel from Italy to Europe at Christmas, in Sicily few checks

2 days ago

The Argentine government has lost a majority in the Senate

1 week ago

Girl accidentally swallows an AirPod instead of an ibuprofen tablet: “It kept working”

7 hours ago

Russia included in the US black list of countries that violate religious freedom

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button