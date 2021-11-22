chaos in the US, the figures that hide you. And Donald Trump … – Free Newspaper





Joe Biden flopped. The new US president failed to eradicate the coronavirus as he promised. “On July 4 – he said – we will celebrate our independence as a country and our independence from this virus”. Nothing could be more false: since the beginning of 2021, the start of his mandate, the US has counted 418 thousand dead in front – writes the Weather – 450 million doses of vaccine administered. In short, more than those of the Trump era, which instead recorded them 67 thousand less.





Yet another slip for Biden and the left, who criticized his predecessor so much. Not to forget the failure of the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan. All flops that make Americans think. Today, many of them are beginning to have doubts about the president’s ability to keep up with the pace that his office imposes, so much so that in recent weeks the rumors about an early exit from the scene.





Ian Bremmer, a political scientist at New York University and anything but pro-Trumpian, has published what to all intents and purposes are embarrassing numbers for Biden: “Covid deaths in the United States in 2020: 385,343. In 2021 to date: 385,457”. In reality, the numbers should be seen on the downside for Oxford University’s “Our World in Data” which has 33,589 fewer in the era of the White House tycoon. In 2021, with Biden, 418,937 (data updated to November 19), 33,480 more. In short, the left criticized Trump a lot, but now it’s not that the situation has improved.



