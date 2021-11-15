Chaos Mediaset, goodbye to TG4, StudioAperto and sport: the reason for the incredible decision

A sensational turning point has arrived at Mediaset: the heavy consequences of the decision that will close various programs, including sports.

The world of television is constantly evolving and with the arrival of streaming platforms it is going through a period of crisis. A sacred monster like is not excluded Mediaset who made an unexpected decision. As reported by the site Fanpage.it, the company founded by Silvio Berlusconi will drastically change its programming by cutting historical broadcasts.

For example, the news will no longer be broadcast TG4 And Study Open on Italia Uno. The revolution will also involve the sports sector which will suffer heavy consequences starting from the end of November in an epochal change with few precedents.

Mediaset, historic revolution: the consequences on sport

For a few years Mediaset it was no longer the home of football but in a few weeks the information on the world of football will further decrease. The company, due to numerous factors, starting with the sharp drop in ratings, has decided to sacrifice sport in its show. After the close of Mediaset Premium, that of SportMediaset which for several years accompanied fans on Italy One.

The famous show, however, mainly due to the loss of television rights, has been less followed in recent times and the success has slowly diminished. Hence the decision to interrupt the project and manage the few remaining resources differently.

A hard blow for many journalists and collaborators who will lose their jobs or, if hired with a permanent contract, will change the area of ​​interest. They will probably be sorted in the editorial offices of the TG5 or TGCOM 24 who will continue to dedicate a very limited space to sport.