chaos on second doses and goodbye Green pass

She goes as regularly prescribed to the vaccine hub to undergo the second dose of Pfizer, the vaccine is administered without problems, but then, when it’s time to receive the sheet with the registration of the injection, here is the surprise amazed and a certain embarrassment of the operators who looked at her with suspicion: “Madam, but you had already done two doses, one with Astrazeneca from your family doctor, because you didn’t tell us!”. Eva Benini, wife of Andrea Cangini, journalist and senator of the Italian Republic, is amazed. “The? What do you say? There is a mistake ». More than a mistake, a mess, with the specter that the data held at the vaccination hub in Viale Università have been altered or tampered with by the hackers involved in the attack on the regional computer network two weeks ago. Above all, it would not be the only case. Meanwhile, for the woman, no Green pass.





THE BOARD

The facts. Eva shows the sheet of the first dose taken on July 13 with the recommendation to show up for the second on August 13. The time and batch of the antidote are also noted. “I have never had another vaccine from the family doctor, moreover of another type”, he urges in front of the operators. Who in turn print and deliver another document stating that “on the basis of the registrations in the Lazio Region Vaccine Registry information system by operator 43726 on 07/22/2021 at 7.30 pm Mrs. Eva Benini was vaccinated on 2 June 2021 in Rome 1 district 2 with administration in the left deltoid of Astrazeneca ».

Result? No Green pass, impossible to release until the puzzle is cleared up. The one released previously has also expired. In the meantime, the woman’s general practitioner, Salvatore D’Angelo, recalled from vacation, has drawn up a written statement in which he assures that he has never given the vaccine to his client. “I think it is not an isolated case – explains Cangini, a member of the Forza Italia parliamentary, former director of Qn and Il rest del Carlino – On Friday I accompanied my wife to the hub, but checking the terminal came up with this singular circumstance. They also looked at her badly, albeit always proposing themselves with kindness. There was embarrassment, someone must have really believed that my wife had done three doses of the vaccine, not betraying a certain concern from a clinical point of view. We had to call our doctor who was on vacation at the beach and now we have turned over his “certification” to the Region waiting for this tangle to be unraveled. Tomorrow (today, editor’s note) – he continues – we will leave for the mountains, we hope that in the hotel and in other places there will be no fuss. But this is not the point. The family doctor himself was incredulous and the story can only be explained by a digital short circuit. The doubt is that the vaccination data of the Lazio users were artificial. Parliament is closed, otherwise it would have been the subject of an urgent question ».

DARK WEB

Two weeks ago the attack by cyber pirates on the Lazio Region network. A huge damage, with the whole system turned off for days to avoid a further spread of the virus on several levels, to the point of compromising the data of users (ie citizens). The first service to have been put back on its feet, in the meantime, was precisely that of the vaccination registry. But, according to investigations, hackers may have already leaked sensitive information onto the dark web. The Region, however, has repeatedly stated that user data is “safe”. Now it is necessary to understand if any false or erroneous ones have been entered.

