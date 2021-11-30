Sports

chaos PSG, background between Icardi and Messi

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Icardi Messi (Getty Images)

Relations between Mauro Icardi and Lionel Messi are not the best. The gesture of the new Ballon d’Or against the former Inter Milan proves it.

Since the time ofInter the relations between Mauro Icardi and Lionel Messi they are not the best. Over the years, several rumors have appeared regarding Messi’s annoyance towards his compatriot and his wife Wanda Nara and there was even talk of a sort of stop by the Argentine champion from Maurito’s call-up to the national team.

The two are now teammates at the Psg, but relationships continue to be cold. The journalist Angel de Brito has indeed revealed a succulent indiscretion concerning Messi and precisely the couple Icardi-Wanda Nara.

Icardi not invited, confirmation arrives

Yesterday Lionel Messi won his seventh career Golden Ball. Many celebrations after the award and Messi, together with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, invited many teammates and their respective wives, in a party that lasted all night.

The party was missing Icardi and Wanda Nara and the absence, especially on social media, did not go unnoticed. The reporter confirmed that the two were not really invited to the party.

