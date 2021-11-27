Chaos superbonus 110%, the alarm cry of professionals: “This is how it all blows”

Construction site (archive photo)

TOarchitects, engineers, geologists, surveyors and surveyors united in a unanimous cry of pain: the 110% super bonus, as well as exiting the next budget law, risks massacring clients and professionals. It is well known that from the government review at the end of October to the most recent anti-fraud decree, a circle of hell had begun. The news, rather, lies precisely in the joint signatures of the long j’accuse of Venetian professionals. It does not happen frequently that architects and engineers find themselves fighting in the same trench, with them also experts, surveyors and geologists join forces (don’t forget the sismabonus). The world of professions has been hit by the phenomenon 110. Now he risks being overwhelmed. Day by day, with the rarefaction of the parliamentary news from which, instead, substantial course corrections were expected, it is up to ask loudly to speak with the Venetian professionals, changes to incentives linked to the redevelopment of buildings, the Superbonus 110% and the discount mechanism on the invoice and credit transfer.





The procedures The technicians live it on their own skin day after day, drowned not only and not so much by design tables as well as from sworn procedures that change constantly, from the thousand doubts that slow down every day race against time marked by the latest Roman choices. Cilas must be presented even if there is already a Scia? For the avoidance of doubt, both are presented. The technical offices of the Municipalities, overwhelmed with requests, open their arms. Chaos reigns supreme and now the business of planning, if linked to the fatal 110, it begins to resemble gambling: I rely on the Dei and regional price lists or I grit my teeth and await the single national price list provided for by the anti-fraud decree but which will arrive only at the beginning of February ?.

Deadlines and timing The risk – the professionals write – that many interventions linked to these incentives remain on paper, hostage of inadequate timing, price increases, inability to procure materials and tax rules changed in the run with retroactive value. A Caporetto. Two requests were made by those who are the protagonists of a season of uncertainties. The first concerns the extension of the deadline to June 30 on homes. As is well known, the exemption linked to the ISEE under 25 thousand euro was rejected as a fig leaf. There are many interventions on single houses and certainly not luxury ones which, according to professionals, are only now leaving in Veneto, after having climbed the often highest bureaucratic mountain for the necessary landscape authorizations. Keeping the deadline for completing the work at the end of June means putting pressure on an entire sector with inevitable increases in demand for materials, labor and equipment and, they explain in the note giving rise to the progressive rise in prices – it is believed to be at least 30% – and with increasing supply difficulties. There is no scaffolding and companies and improvised subjects appear on the market which risk compromising safety on construction sites. The other compelling request the modification of the retroactivity of anti-fraud measures. The obligation to have a certificate of conformity and price congruity in relation to invoices and payments already issued is not acceptable. And, architects, engineers, surveyors, experts, accountants ask themselves: We are asked for retroactive verification. Are we sure that the rule is not unconstitutional?.