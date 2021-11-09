CHAOS USA / “Biden has failed, Obama returns to avoid civil war”

Time is running out, the Earth is in danger, not enough has been done. Obama said it yesterday in Glasgow, speaking to the participants gathered in the COP26 Scottish Event Campus. Greta Thunberg has left, only activist Vanessa Nakate is left to accuse the former US president of “treason”. As on other occasions we have achieved Chris Foster, trader with many years of experience in the financial markets between London and New York. With him we return to the political theme e green, we had done it exactly two years ago, when the Greta phenomenon had begun to affect the agendas.

Obama, Cop26: “no climate progress? Trump’s fault “/ Young people:” you promised 12 years ago … “

Foster, this time we are not asking you about the markets. We are curious to have a more political opinion.

The most important event of Cop26 was not in Glasgow, but in Washington.

And would that be?

The Clean Electricity Performance Program (Cepp) is gone. It was one of the most important and decisive points of US environmental policy, the only real “revolutionary” act of the infrastructure plan of the current administration.

Sapelli “Russia and China allies? Biden’s fault “/” US Dems crumble: EU doesn’t last “

This cwhat does it mean?

The excerpt is a resounding defeat by the president. Biden had promised a green turn in line with the rather radical views of the party’s super-progressive bloc. A painful redde rationem is expected in Washington in the coming months.

In two words, the Cepp?

The Cepp meant forcing, through the payment of penalties, the producers of electricity from coal and oil to make a 4% annual transition from fossil to clean energy. Biden’s operation failed due to opposition from a Democratic senator, Joe Manchin (West Virginia). A vote in the Senate makes a difference at the moment, DEMs and Republicans are 50-50.

Roberto Cingolani vs Greta Thunberg / “Hypocrisy of blah, blah, blah? Almost subversive …”

Why did Manchin object?

Because the cut would have created employment damage in his state. And of course we can assume that Manchin has come under severe pressure not only from his local constituents, but also from energy lobbies. Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema they have effectively sabotaged a good portion of the BBB.

BBB said?

Yes, Build Back Better, the infrastructure mega-plan that includes not only traditional infrastructures but also support and transfers for families, health and education.

What is the value of the BBB in the US?

Extremely important. I encourage readers to do a search on YouTube or even just Google to realize that BBB is the Biden administration’s motto. Like “Yes we can” or “Make America great again”. It has a profound meaning and only apparently focuses on the environmental front. BBB summarizes, albeit with a generic and sometimes childish and grotesque superficiality, the social and cultural reorganization plan of the new America, that of the two coasts that tolerates little deviation from the mainstream.

Glasgow, Cop26. An opinion in two words?

Point one: the environmentalist line is taking hold in a transversal and increasingly influential way. With positive aspects as well, such as the attempt to support emerging countries in an economically difficult transition.

Then?

Point two: three countries have control of their territory, energy policy and have the means to make a commitment credibly 20-30 years: Russia, Saudi Arabia and China. Have you seen them in Glasgow? And at the G20? The two largest producers of fossil energy and the largest user of that energy were not there. It would be funny if it weren’t for the fact that no one talks about it.

Obama arrived in Glasgow as a matter of urgency yesterday, is that normal?

I would ask you if it is normal that President Biden, after having removed the only substantial measure of emission reduction of his country, come before the world to preach ever more ambitious targets… for others! Clearly, China and India are not impressed, given the premises.

Tell me about Obama in Glasgow.

Two dem senators (Manchin and Sinema) blackmailed Congress and managed to derail the entire infrastructure plan, reduced to about 1 trillion of Usd from the initial 3. The administration is in a panic. We need Obama to put his charisma in order. Biden once again proved that he is not in control of his party. Congress is a battlefield, where the “rebels” will increase.

What are the party’s “rebels” looking for?

In New Jersey, the recent near-defeat of Governor Phil Murphy is a sign that something important is taking place in the States. In Virginia the Senate seat has passed to Glenn Youngkin, a name that among other things we could imagine for more important roles in the future. In many states, elections are won in the center with moderate politics and narrative. In other states the progressive and movementist component will make the difference.

So, the recent electoral tests …

They certainly surprised me. It is going beyond what I had anticipated on total media control mainstream, I thought they paved a highway for Biden towards victory in midterm elections, but it’s not that obvious at this point. Today it is convenient for many to define oneself either as a “moderate centrist” or as a hard and pure progressive.

In summary, she had already said very explicitly, there is a power vacuum and every congressman-congresswoman is focused on self-interest.

Yes, the Democratic Party is in fact a coalition that reminds me of your Prodi-Bertinotti government of twenty years ago.

And who would Biden be, to draw a parallel?

I emphasize again, Biden has a powerful troop of loyalists in Congress and in the state apparatus, but he does not control the country. And Kamala Harris disappeared, “liquefied” in the face of the disaster of south border (southern border of the USA, ed) and the increase in tensions with the giants of Silicon Valley that it cannot manage, despite having been elected by Californian friends. They don’t get her talking anymore because it damages and ruins any possible Biden replacement plan in case of health problems.

So what?

America cannot be without a president. Also, more and more people understand that the country is in disarray because it no longer has certainties: justice, police, defense, border control. There is a gang war in Congress and I fear it will only spread to other bodies of the state.

It means that someone else is emerging. Power works like this.

No, instead. Obama was gone for six months and went about his business, literally, but now he’s coming back. He is forced to do so because his construction is collapsing. This administration is made in Obama, as we said on these pages.

Why do you argue that the country is not firmly in the hands of the Democratic Party?

For two factors. The first is that the left of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and friends – for the curious, see the nickname “the squad” – realized that it had been exploited and now finds itself with a social and infrastructural plan (which is today in ratification phase) which is a fraction of the initial project. They thought they were in a normal country, negotiating something with the centrists while remaining intransigent on the green. Instead it was the lobbies that made the agenda. And two dem centrists changed it. The progressives of the party are furious and right.

The second factor?

Foreign policy is also out of control. It was the president’s real field of action for eighty years. Instead they were wrong everywhere, in Afghanistan, in Europe, in the Middle East.

Not in the Pacific, though. The Aukus has blown everyone away.

Yes, but by doing major collateral damage in Europe, where Biden’s negative visibility has increased and where the slap in the face of France will create growing tensions and a further decline in EU political and monetary support for NATO. The two leaders of NATO, the US and the UK, scoffed at the EU leader in foreign policy, Macron… not a good starting point for re-establishing US-EU relations after Trump’s gunfire.

What if we take the Republicans?

A good half of the republican world has radicalized and is regrouping around Trump. It is a strong albeit minority electoral bloc in the country, which is not influenced by the media mainstream.

What does it mean?

I can’t say exactly. It seems to me that the polarization of American politics is progressing dangerously. In addition, differences between states are growing, not just between voters. Some governors also spoke of secession and the topic is open to debate, for example in Texas. Let’s not forget that most Republican states are fairly poor – Texas and Florida are glaring exceptions – while Democratic states are richer but over-indebted (California, New York).

Let’s face it, it’s a civil war painting.

Yes, but in modern forms, certainly not in the Central American ways of the 70s and 80s. Nobody wants a real war, but too many want to control the money and power machine that is America.

What will happen?

Now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing. I repeat, the real point is not just that Biden is weak, but that Obama too is losing control of his creature. Now he has to get involved in the war between gangs and regain space and power. Will he succeed? It is too early to tell.

Meanwhile, inflation is rising.

It is a serious problem, but still not enough to create social conflicts. Dangerous inflation has arrived. What we have seen up until the other day, between 0 and 2%, was overall correct, and the poor have actually seen many goods and services in deflation for more than a decade, thanks to globalization and e-commerce – let’s call it the “Amazon effect”. But now inflation affects them above all, destroying the purchasing power of families, because it comes in large part from the increase in the prices of raw materials and food. Affects the use of the car, heating. Americans are rapidly impoverishing.

What can the government do about this situation?

Continue spending to finance social peace. Especially just 11 months before the midterm elections which I predicted will become a triumphal march for the Democrats. Perhaps wrong at this point.

Let’s close the circle and go back to Cop26. A punchline?

The G20 and Glasgow shows tell us that there is a need for an increasingly amplified and exasperated environmental emergency, and obviously also health, to allow those rulers to maintain power over the next five years.

(Federico Ferraù)

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED