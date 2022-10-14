Chapeando: Corina Mestre, Ana de Armas and the gun to the head (+ Podcast)

From a loudspeaker in the middle of a street, a girl shouts wildly: Speak, Ana, speak…From his daily direct, the hater applauds the woman who shouts and shouts himself: Speak, Ana, by hook or by crook. bad…

The scene is more than a year old, the time that has elapsed since the most acute phase of the harassment of the Cuban actress Ana de Armas began to politicize her responses and attack, insult, accuse, of any crime, the Cuban Government.

We promised and fulfilled this Tuesday the proposal to bring this podcast even if it is a brushstroke of the incessant and rude harassment of artists and, in particular, the one that they have been mounting on Ana de Armas since long before making the film Blonde.

“Is he McCarthyism revived“, said Reinier Duardo, commenting that the current pressure on Cuban artists and intellectuals is very reminiscent of the era of persecution of left-wing screenwriters in the world of entertainment in Hollywood, during the fifties of the last century, when the witch hunt of anti-communism in its fiercest expression.

In the case of the current harassment of Cuban artists, they first try to buy them, like buying a professional soccer or baseball player. But additionally They demand statements that, the harsher, the better compensated they will be, and the more direct against the Government, the better promoted and viralized on the networks.

Tomorrow no one will know what became of that or those who entered the “American dream” paying that ugly political toll. Until now, as far as we know, none had the results that Ana de Armas has already achieved. It must be because she did not mix her career with politics, she did not enter where they collect political toll.

But the haters are not giving up. Our podcast reproduces one of the most recent, after the premiere of Blondewhere the youtuber mocks the actress’s tribute at Marilyn Monroe’s grave, calling it witchcraft, and then puts the gun to her head: yes or yes you have to say the worst thing you can think of about Cuba, when you receive the Oscar.

But the pressure goes far beyond, or closer to, the protagonist of Blonde. According to Reiner, now the haters are out of their minds, raging and insulting right and left to whatever creator has signed the recent letter of the Network in Defense of Humanity, signed by what is worth and shines of the Cuban intelligentsia unlike the reply published by the counterrevolutionary platform El Toque, which has not achieved prominent names on its list.

They press and press again, insult, lie and do not accept the idea that there are so many priceless people in the midst of a situation as difficult and challenging as the one we are going through in the country.

But, when they do not achieve their goal, they look for another. It turns out that Ana de Armas commented in a recent interview that as a student she missed classes to go make a movie and a teacher suspended her course for that. Someone who doesn’t mind staining her name with lies immediately said that she was Corina Mestre, teacher of some of the best Cuban actors and actresses.

I will say as the Warrior: That’s a LIE. Ana de Armas left Cuba at the age of 18, several years before she taught at the ENA Corina Mestre, who at that time was a teacher only at the ISA, where Ana never got to study.

Corina began teaching at the ENA in 2009, when Ana had already become famous abroad. I say more, Ana was in Cuba some time ago and was received by Corina at the current National School of Art, where she attended and commented on class sessions. One of Corina’s innovations when she started at the ENA in 2009 was to approve and encourage students’ performances in film and television, because she considers this fundamental practice in the training of artists. The teacher who sanctioned Ana was not Corina, but neither she nor this podcast are interested in revealing her name. It’s not our style.

We did ask Corina to respond here to the lie that runs on the networks, but her response was blunt and resounding: “No,” he told me, “I’m not going to give those characters a minute of my time. I’m not interested. Those who know me know how I act and think.” Corina did authorize me to quote her words here.

Reinier, who has already seen Blonde and commented that the scenes in which the abuse suffered by Marilyn Monroe were recreated were greatly impacted (and he did not like it at all), although he does not doubt that there were, and hard, he considers that they are very similar to what they are now trying to do to Ana de Armas the anti-Cuban haters.

Critics don’t talk about it. But what a shame that a young Cuban actress, who with her masterful performance in that film would only deserve respect and applause, is being politically pressured in such a rude way. As the old Luis Ortega would say: “Only in Miami” certain things are seen.

Deliver us our common sense and our ethics of such a practice.

But Let’s be vigilant, because the harassment is not going to stop. We keep chipping.

listen to the podcast