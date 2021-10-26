Chapelwaite, the King that (Stephen) King likes… but us a little less

The horror series from today 26 October on TimVision reworks the Jerusalem’s Lot tale of the king of horror by dragging a story without ideas – minus those looted elsewhere – and characters without personalities for ten episodes. Yet something is saved

There are countless film and television transpositions inspired by the works of the king of horror Stephen King: the American author is one of the most looted ever, with mixed results, from seminal titles such as Shining or The dead zone to others, especially in serial format, more or less superfluous. Chapelwaite, from today 26 October on TimVision, is inspired by Jerusalem’s Lot, story contained in the collection Sometimes they come back and sort of prequel of The nights of Salem, is part of the latter. The series expands and reworks the novella into a ten-episode story, centering on the curse that has haunted the Boone family for nearly a century, leading its members first to paranoia and then to murderous madness. Captain Charles Boone received the large inheritance of his cousin and, recently widowed, abandons his life as a sea dog along the Polynesian coasts to move to Preacher’s Corners with his three half-blood children.

It is the year 1850, the same as the publication of The scarlet letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne and theoppressive atmosphere that envelops the village – with its emblematic name – is the same: bigoted, racist, suspicious and superstitious (there is also the cheating priest). The Boones are frowned upon due to the bad reputation of their kinsmen, who are said to be carriers of a disease; shortly thereafter, Charles himself begins to suffer from the same hallucinations as his suicidal cousin. The authors of the adaptation, Jason and Peter Filardi, dilute a story of a few pages in ten episodes: brevity gives horror, while Chapelwaite And a grueling long pull unable, paradoxically, to give a minimum of thickness to the characters or to deepen the background of the curse with some creative flash. Boone, played by Adrien Brody, who even boasts an Oscar as an actor, maintains a single haunted expression throughout the series; the co-star, the housekeeper Rebecca played by Emily Hampshire, he can’t develop that either, let alone a personality.

Aesthetically, Chapelwaite is a concentrate of references to other works: Sirena Gulamgaus as Loa is Kirsten Dunst’s caricature in Interview with the vampire, merged with Christina Ricci in Wednesday Addams version, Trina Corkum as the wretched Mary Dennison is the photocopy of Sadie Frost’s Lucy Westenra in the Dracula by Coppola. Jakub, the hoary and ghostly hoofed-fingered Nosferatu who worships a mysterious vermoid deity, should evoke the striking undead symbol of German expressionism but is more an exalted Christopher Lee of the poor. His slicked-back acolytes, bloodless bloodsuckers with thin and sharp fangs, the pale blue eye, the bloodless face and the sacred terror of Christian symbols, are bordering on ridicule. Of interest there is only the statement of one of them: vampires do not lose their souls with death, they do not turn into ruthless monsters: they themselves decide how much to keep of their humanity.

About vampires: in that brutal and light-hearted wonder that is the film by Robert Rodriguez From dusk to dawn, George Clooney can’t believe his eyes when a daring escape beyond the borders of Mexico turns into a carnage perpetrated by a horde of “fucking vampires”: His character doesn’t believe in vampires, but that is what they are. After the splendid Midnight Mass and the least dazzling American Horror Story: Red Tide, also Chapelwaite tells of a town besieged by vampires without ever calling them that. The Filardi take up the Lovecraftian echoes of Jerusalem’s Lot focusing on themes such as the inheritance of sin and the inevitability of fate. The grimoire De Vermis Mysteriis, another Lovecraftian echo, it is no longer only the object of Boone’s research but also the cause of his hallucinations, and of the phobia towards these crawling creatures that pop up, tons and continuously. Stuff to make Dario Argento’s pale Phenomena. King’s theme of the family curse is also dear: in some ways Chapelwaite remember 1922 (the sin that turns into punishment, the sins of the fathers that fall on the children, the rural and decadent setting and so on), as is his obsession with the birds that announce death and misfortune: in Chapelwaite are the nightjar (caprimulghi), in The dark half the sparrows.

The series briefly improves in the second part: the superficiality of the plot and characters and the slowness of the narrative are ‘cured’ by the action: the siege, ambush and hunting scenes enliven the story and the setting lends itself well to doing Chapelwaite a classic western, before culminating in an anticlimatic finale. The bizarre choice of the Filardis to dedicate almost the entire last episode to a slow, quiet and tearful epilogue (“Love defeats Evil”) culminates in a final scene in which the photograph (beautiful, if not too gloomy ) recomposes the two most famous paintings by the romantic painter Casper David Friedrich – the Byrons Traveler above the sea of ​​fog And Moonlit sea – to show us how cultured, sophisticated and sensitive they are.