Chapman receives first run in Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Cuban guy Aroldis Chapman saw how his undefeated without allowing a run came to an end this Wednesday after pitching the ninth inning with his team, New York Yankeesagainst the Toronto Blue Jays, in the last game of the series between both organizations.

Chapman worked an inning in which he ended up giving away a walk, allowing a hit and an earned run, in his club’s 5-3 victory over the Canadian team. The “Cuban Missile” scored its eighth rescue of the year even after being damaged.

The 34-year-old veteran closer’s ERA rose slightly from 0.00 to 0.79 after 11 1/3 innings of work. The Cuban continues to be one of the most remarkable in the league. With his new save (152), Chapman passed legend Goose Gossage for the most saves in mules history and moved up to third place.

It should be noted that this is the last year of the contract that the man from Holguín has with the Bronx Bombers. At the moment it is not known if the Yankees would be interested in renewing him or letting him go in free agency, although the Antillean has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in the Big Apple with those in striped uniform.