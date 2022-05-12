Chapman SAVED and climbed historical positions, DOUBLE for Yadiel. Cuban MLB Summary – SwingComplete

By Juan Paez

Aroldis Chapman It got to the point that every save he adds to his resume has historical touches. On the day of this Wednesday, he ensured the victory of the New York Yankees 5×3 over the Toronto Blue Jays and earned his eighth save of the season and the 314th of his career in the Major Leagues, with which he matched Robb Nen ranked 24th all time.

Chapman, who has the third-highest blocking mark in the American League, completed 1.0 innings of a hit (double), a walk, a strikeout and an earned run, the first he has allowed this season. Santiago Espinal led off with a double, then walked Vinny Capra, George Springer hit a sacrifice fly and later retired Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. His ERA, after this, closed at 0.79.

The next historical step in the passage of the Cuban firefighter is Rick Aguilera, who is in 23rd place with 318 saves. Further up are Todd Jones (319, #22), Dominican José Mesa (321, #21) and Huston Street (324, #20). By recording 11 more saves, Chapman will be among the top 20 closers in Major League history.

In that same game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. he went blank in four legal at-bats, with a strikeout included (.235).

HE RETURNED TO THE ATTACK

After going scoreless in Tuesday’s game, Jadiel Hernandez He helped the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8×3.

The left fielder, who ranked fifth in the offensive order, went 1-for-3 with his eighth regular-round double, a run scored, a walk received and a strikeout. His batting average closed the day at .346.

So far in May, Hernández has an average of .406 (32-13), with four doubles and a home run, in addition to eight RBIs, six runs scored, three walks and seven strikeouts.

This is how it went for the rest of the Cubans who saw action this Wednesday in the Major Leagues:

Batsmen:

Jorge Soler (Miami Marlins) singled in five trips to the box, with one return to the box and two chocolates (.178).

For the Tampa Bay Rays, Yandy Diaz went 0-for-4, with an RBI (8), a walk and a strikeout (.263), while Randy Arozarena He finished scoreless in a trio of valid chances, with a walk, strikeout and stolen base (5) (.223).

For the Texas Rangers, Jose Adolis Garcia He was on the infamous Mendoza Line (.200), going blank four times, with two strikeouts. Your partner Andy Ibanez He also had no luck in three legal shifts, with a transfer and a chocolate (.216).

Jose Iglesias (Colorado Rockies), 0-for-4, with a strikeout (.319).

Launchers:

Raisel Iglesias (Los Angeles Angels) pitched 1.0 scoreless inning of a walk and a strikeout (2.31 ERA) against the Rays.

Vladimir Gutierrez (Cincinnati Reds) had another poor performance off the mound. This time, in the opening game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he went 4.2 innings without a decision. He allowed six hits (two home runs), four earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts. His ERA was 8.65.

